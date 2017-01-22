Women’s March on NYC: Most inspiring, powerful, soul-stirring signs

Sign-making was crucial for the Women’s March on NYC and its sister marches. (Source: Twitter) Sign-making was crucial for the Women’s March on NYC and its sister marches. (Source: Twitter)

Packing the streets of New York City, men, women, children and pets on Saturday flashed strong signs to march in solidarity and promote basic civil rights and equality for all humans. Over 4,00,000, demonstrators came out to protest against Donald Trump and to show their new President that they won’t bear injustice in silence. The Women’s March on NYC put on show some of the boldest statements and inspired many to raise their voice and stand in support of their peers.

No laughing matter, sign-making was crucial for the Women’s March on NYC and its sister marches all across the globe. Written in a rage, signs said out loud what lay hidden in people’s hearts. Not just the commoners, but celebrities also took to the streets to be a pillar of support to the movement. Angry and infuriated, they took to social media to express their thoughts and elaborate their experience at the march. Scarlett Johansson, Katy Perry, Michael Moore, Charlize Theron, Katie Holmes, David Beckham, Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Watson, Orlando Bloom… a string of Hollywood stars broke their silence. While “How to Train your Dragon” actress America Ferrera announced that she is “waging a war” against the new POTUS, Democrat leader Hillary Clinton in her tweet said that she believes “it’s important as ever” and it is “always Stronger Together.”

The spotlight, however, was not on the celebs but on citizens who actively fought back with the power of words. Whoever said the pen is mightier than the sword must be smiling today as the unity of people with signboards in hands signified that half the war was won.

Here are some of the most inspiring, powerful and soul-stirring signs that you can’t afford to miss:

This. Is. Amazing. Taken in 1981. pic.twitter.com/cydc0kNNGX — Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) January 21, 2017

The most powerful sign of the #WomensMarch. pic.twitter.com/IFHea1vykN — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) January 21, 2017

Thanks to all the heroines who marched today, to those who couldn’t walk but whose hearts were marching, too. You made History. #WomensMarchpic.twitter.com/gcN2HIdQNV — Maryne Lahaye (@MaryneeLahaye) January 22, 2017

I LOVE NY!!! More than EVER! So glad to be a part of it! #resist #WomensMarchOnNYC pic.twitter.com/bZ7mmM6m07 — Dcruz (@DCruzslp) January 22, 2017

Here’s a super supportive puppo participating in the Toronto #WomensMarch today. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/nTz3FtorBc — WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) January 21, 2017

Who knew this would be the fate of America just one day after Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States?

