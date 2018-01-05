Woman posts screenshot of her conversation with a POLITE man, asks others to follow in his footsteps

Wondering how to approach a woman? This Twitter user tells you how! (Source: Thinkstock Images/Representational Image) Wondering how to approach a woman? This Twitter user tells you how! (Source: Thinkstock Images/Representational Image)

Have you ever been approached by a random stranger or been asked on a date? Well, most of us have – at one point of time or another. Moreover, with social media, dating apps and more such platforms, it has become easier to start a conversation and initiate something more. Unfortunately, these direct approaches don’t always start or end in a decent and positive way. Often, people on these platforms tend to ignore basic curtesies and get straight to the point, which may not please many.

However, something different happened with Twitter user Holly Brockwell, who shared a screenshot of her conversation with a person who asked her out for coffee. Although, she refused because she was already in a relationship but ended up posting it on Twitter telling other guys how they should really approach a girl. Soon, her tweet gathered a lot of attention, and within a few hours, it received over 900 retweets and 5,000 likes. She wrote in her post, “Men of Twitter, if you’re going to do it, THIS is how you do it.”

Men of Twitter, if you’re going to do it, THIS is how you do it. pic.twitter.com/t6qa8MUOgw — Holly Brockwell (@holly) January 4, 2018

But, that’s not all! While she did turn down the date, she decided to not let such a ‘polite’ guy go. So, she decided to fix him a date with one of her friends and tweeted about the same.

Am now trying to fix him up with one of my favourite people. I’m totally telling this story at their wedding — Holly Brockwell (@holly) January 4, 2018

(To be clear on context – this was an out-of-the-blue DM. Usually random DM flirts say something like “UR hot” or worse, send a photo 🍆🙄) — Holly Brockwell (@holly) January 5, 2018

Soon her post flooded with responses from people. While some agreed with Brockwell’s view about men approaching women, others had other things to say about the incident. Check out some of the reactions here.

whoah and no bad reaction to your reply? one in a million — Beth (@floatygoat) January 4, 2018

That’s the most surprising thing of all! — Charlie (@CharlieEdmunds) January 4, 2018

From my standpoint it is best to try not say anything in the e-space that one wouldn’t say in person though. Some notable exception exist such as speaking out anonymously from under an oppressive organization. But I get your point. Speech and context is interesting to me. — Ben Henning 🏋🏻 (@benninghenjamin) January 4, 2018

Basic politeness is so rare now warrants a lovely response and twitter post! — Kian Goh (@kiangoh) January 4, 2018

You’re misleading people. Young women in particular may think that this perfectly ordinary request is something amazing. It isnt. Rudeness and misogyny are not the norm. — Dave Lodwig (@Bluesdave) January 5, 2018

Unfortunately, a lot of good guys who would ask women out this way have given up after hearing “I’m in a relationship” as a response fifty thousand times. — Steve Harlo (@SteveHarlo) January 5, 2018

What do you think about the incident? Tell us in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd