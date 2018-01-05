Top News

Woman posts screenshot of her conversation with a POLITE man, asks others to follow in his footsteps

A woman received a decent and polite message from a man asking her out on Twitter. Impressed with his text, she tweeted out the picture and asked other men to also do the same.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 5, 2018 5:46 pm
Wondering how to approach a woman? This Twitter user tells you how!
Have you ever been approached by a random stranger or been asked on a date? Well, most of us have – at one point of time or another. Moreover, with social media, dating apps and more such platforms, it has become easier to start a conversation and initiate something more. Unfortunately, these direct approaches don’t always start or end in a decent and positive way. Often, people on these platforms tend to ignore basic curtesies and get straight to the point, which may not please many.

However, something different happened with Twitter user Holly Brockwell, who shared a screenshot of her conversation with a person who asked her out for coffee. Although, she refused because she was already in a relationship but ended up posting it on Twitter telling other guys how they should really approach a girl. Soon, her tweet gathered a lot of attention, and within a few hours, it received over 900 retweets and 5,000 likes. She wrote in her post, “Men of Twitter, if you’re going to do it, THIS is how you do it.”

But, that’s not all! While she did turn down the date, she decided to not let such a ‘polite’ guy go. So, she decided to fix him a date with one of her friends and tweeted about the same.

Soon her post flooded with responses from people. While some agreed with Brockwell’s view about men approaching women, others had other things to say about the incident. Check out some of the reactions here.

What do you think about the incident? Tell us in the comments’ section below.

