Women on social media are calling out doctors who don’t take UTI seriously

According to a WHO report, an estimated 50 per cent of women have reported Urinary tract infection (UTI) at some point in their lives. It is very common among women, and it usually infects the bladder or urethra and, at times, the kidney. While the intensity and symptoms may differ from person to person and as per severity and the area affected, the common signs of the infection may cause pelvic pain, increased urge to urinate, pain with urination, blood in the urine, back pain and fever. However, even after being acknowledged as a common problem, women do not seem to be happy with the way doctors are dealing with the issues.

A lady on Twitter with the name Dirtbag Winemom (@floozyesq) went on to raise the topic in her post. Her tweet read, “We need a disney princess with chronic UTIs who goes to the doctor and the doctor tells her to always pee after sex and the princess says she’s already doing that and the doctor says well that’s all the advice I have.”

We need a disney princess with chronic UTIs who goes to the doctor and the doctor tells her to always pee after sex and the princess says she’s already doing that and the doctor says well that’s all the advice I have — dirtbag winemom (@floozyesq) March 28, 2018

Once the cat was out of the bag, many women joined in and gave their opinion on the subject. While some stated that if this problem was common in men, then they would have found a cure, years back. Others suggested the treatment they use to cure themselves. Here are some of the reactions that the tweet garnered.

Lol seriously, if UTIs were as common in men science would have had the miracle cure figured out 30 years ago — Laurie (@LaurieDelBae) March 29, 2018

There’s a natural supplement called D-Mannose that’ll get rid of it in like a day or two if you take it with Cranberry pills. Significantly better than antibiotics and it doesn’t taste like anything 😬 — Sarah Eileen 🌙 (@Sarahh_Eileen) March 29, 2018

UTIs are the devil. They sent me twice the ER in the last 6 months alone. I wish there was a UTI vaccine. At this point, I show up, tell them I have a UTI, they test me and say “yep, that sure is a UTI”, give me a Px, and away I go. And then return 3 months later. — Andrew Ferens 🏳️‍🌈 (@Andrew__Ferens) March 29, 2018

Then she finds a dr who actually knows what interstitial cystitis is and she starts on a path to pain mgmt. — Amber Spring-field (@AWingfieldSvcs) March 28, 2018

If you’d like a UTI horror story that ends in a trip to the ER then oh boy do I have one — Crunchberry (@valtsher) March 28, 2018

I hope everything turns out okay! 🙏🏽 about 4yrs ago I was getting UTI’s all the damn time,& the doctors were confused.. finally when I was recommended to a urologist he informed me that I had a cyst in my bladder. It was extremely painful but once it was removed I felt relieved — lopez🦕 (@luckytlo213) March 29, 2018

Princess and the Pee, coming this fall. — 🦄 Magz Skypewalker 🦄 (@Magzdilla2early) March 28, 2018

Have you ever suffered from a UTI and received a bizarre advice from a doctor? Tell us in the comments section below.

