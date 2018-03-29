Presents Latest News

Women on social media are calling out doctors who don’t take UTI seriously

Many women joined in and gave their opinion on the subject. While some stated that had this problem been common in men, then a cure would have been found years back. Others shared their own bad experiences with unaware doctors.

According to a WHO report, an estimated 50 per cent of women have reported Urinary tract infection (UTI) at some point in their lives. It is very common among women, and it usually infects the bladder or urethra and, at times, the kidney. While the intensity and symptoms may differ from person to person and as per severity and the area affected, the common signs of the infection may cause pelvic pain, increased urge to urinate, pain with urination, blood in the urine, back pain and fever. However, even after being acknowledged as a common problem, women do not seem to be happy with the way doctors are dealing with the issues.

A lady on Twitter with the name Dirtbag Winemom (@floozyesq) went on to raise the topic in her post. Her tweet read, “We need a disney princess with chronic UTIs who goes to the doctor and the doctor tells her to always pee after sex and the princess says she’s already doing that and the doctor says well that’s all the advice I have.”

Once the cat was out of the bag, many women joined in and gave their opinion on the subject. While some stated that if this problem was common in men, then they would have found a cure, years back. Others suggested the treatment they use to cure themselves. Here are some of the reactions that the tweet garnered.

