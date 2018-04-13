Presents Latest News
Women flood Twitter with #DontTellMeHowToDress after being asked to ‘dress conservatively’ for Thai New Year celebrations

Initiating a campaign on social media with hashtag #DontTellMeHowToDress, Bangkok-based celebrity Cindy Bishop drew much attention online. In no time, other women also joined the campaign stating how women should not be dictated by authorities.

Remember when the hashtag #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer created a buzz on social media earlier this February? It all started after Goa CM Manohar Parrikar stated that he had begun to fear as girls had started drinking beer. In another such turn of events, a Thai government official’s statement stirred many strong reactions on social media with women clearly not happy with the fact that they were asked to dress properly.

Thailand’s director general of the department of local administration Sutthipong Chulcharoen suggested that women should dress up “appropriately” for the Songkran water festival, a BBC report stated. The three-day event, which starts on April 13, is marked by pouring water which is said to be symbolic of washing the past misfortunes. It isn’t rare for authorities to blame and shame the victim for the heinous sexual crimes that happen around the world.

Initiating a campaign on social media with the hashtag #DontTellMeHowToDress, Bangkok-based celebrity Cindy Bishop drew much attention online. She tweeted, “The way I dress doesn’t mean YES. Reminding everyone to respect each other this Songkran…. #donttellmehowtodress #tellmentorespect”

In no time, other women also joined the campaign stating how women should not be dictated by authorities. However, another user wrote, “This advice is meant to PROTECT and not hold back women! Be WISE and see the other sides point of view!! Pause looking at yourself in the mirror and turn on your light bulb!”

Here are some of the reactions that the tweet garnered on the micro-blogging site:

What do you think about the #DontTellMeHowToDress campaign? Tell us in the comments below.

