Women flood Twitter with #DontTellMeHowToDress after being asked to ‘dress conservatively’ for Thai New Year celebrations

Remember when the hashtag #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer created a buzz on social media earlier this February? It all started after Goa CM Manohar Parrikar stated that he had begun to fear as girls had started drinking beer. In another such turn of events, a Thai government official’s statement stirred many strong reactions on social media with women clearly not happy with the fact that they were asked to dress properly.

Thailand’s director general of the department of local administration Sutthipong Chulcharoen suggested that women should dress up “appropriately” for the Songkran water festival, a BBC report stated. The three-day event, which starts on April 13, is marked by pouring water which is said to be symbolic of washing the past misfortunes. It isn’t rare for authorities to blame and shame the victim for the heinous sexual crimes that happen around the world.

Initiating a campaign on social media with the hashtag #DontTellMeHowToDress, Bangkok-based celebrity Cindy Bishop drew much attention online. She tweeted, “The way I dress doesn’t mean YES. Reminding everyone to respect each other this Songkran…. #donttellmehowtodress #tellmentorespect”

The way I dress doesn’t mean YES. Reminding everyone to respect each other this Songkran…. การแต่งกายของฉันไม่ใช่การเชิญชวนให้ลวนลาม หวังว่าสงกรานต์นี้ทุกคนจะให้เกียรติซึ่งกันและกันนะคะ 🙏🏻❤️#donttellmehowtodress#tellmentorespectpic.twitter.com/GlaNChXgv1 — Cindy Sirinya Bishop (@cindysirinya) April 13, 2018

In no time, other women also joined the campaign stating how women should not be dictated by authorities. However, another user wrote, “This advice is meant to PROTECT and not hold back women! Be WISE and see the other sides point of view!! Pause looking at yourself in the mirror and turn on your light bulb!”

Here are some of the reactions that the tweet garnered on the micro-blogging site:

This advice is meant to PROTECT and not hold back women! Be WISE and see the other sides point of view!! Pause looking at yourself in the mirror and turn on your light bulb! — The Observer 📚☕✈ (@Mindboggler123) April 13, 2018

Women shouldn’t be dictated to by these authorities I support womens rights — max Callaway (@maxCallaway4) April 13, 2018

I should be able to walk through any high crime area in the world with a bag of money over my shoulder without a problem but it may attract the wrong people. It’s still wrong to take my money but I wouldn’t temp fate, there are alot of slimey people out there. — Escotinos (@escotinos) April 13, 2018

The #DontTellMeHowToDress protest in Thailand🇹🇭following official telling women to dress differently to avoid sexual harassment is reminiscent of protests against rape survivor blaming instead of pinpointing toxic violent masculinity. Men need to take responsibility!#HeForShe — Fiach (@fiach) April 13, 2018

My favorite sweatpants and sweatshirt are still in my rape kit at the state crime lab.#TellMenToRespect #DontTellMeHowToDress — Amanda or not 🏳️‍🌈 (@DreaminNTheRain) April 13, 2018

#DontTellMeHowToDress

insinuating that if a woman dresses a certain way she is asking for it, than you are part of the problem. Basically saying to the perpetrator it’s ok look how she was dressed. — drixy (@drix78) April 13, 2018

What do you think about the #DontTellMeHowToDress campaign? Tell us in the comments below.

