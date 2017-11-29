Move over ‘manspreading’, #womanspreading is now a power trend on Instagram

Seems like #womanspreading has taken over social media. Do you know what it means? (Source: Kaiagerber/Bellahadid/Instagram) Seems like #womanspreading has taken over social media. Do you know what it means? (Source: Kaiagerber/Bellahadid/Instagram)

Cross your legs. At least, cross your ankles. These are standing and universal instructions to women from their mothers/sisters/grandmas/random strangers who have nothing better to do. And this is not just in public, but even if you’re at home, with your family. Women are often expected to sit in a proper lady-like manner. Sitting any other way, let alone with their legs apart, tends to grab eyeballs. However, seems like the women have decided to stop giving-in to the ‘expected lady-like manner’ and are reclaiming their space with a new trend. Using the hashtag #womanspreading, many on social media are sharing pictures of themselves confidently sitting with their legs apart.

While the pose tends to differ, the legs remain apart, clearly making a statement. Many of us have often read or heard about the term ‘manspreading’. Even if one does not know the meaning, it is something almost all of us, at one point of time have seen. The term basically means men sitting with their legs spread wide apart in public. The sight of men, sitting comfortably with their legs open in a bus or a metro has never been a matter of concern, however, women sitting in similar manner often tends to invite disapproving gazes and negative comments.

To break the gender stereotype, women across the world have been sharing photos of themselves, legs akimbo, on Instagram with the hashtag #womanspreading, and the movement is just getting stronger with even celebrities seemingly joining in with the the power pose. Check some of them out here:

While none of the celebrities have used the hashtag, there have been a series of posts where models such as Hailey Baldwin, Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid, Elsa Hosk and more have posted pictures of themselves sitting with their legs spread apart.

Coming after #MeToo, the trend is one of the many feminist hashtags that have emerged on social media this year, that have helped women speak up and speak out loud. It is interesting to see how with just one picture such a strong and bold statement can be made.

What is your take on this trend? Tell us in the comments section below.

