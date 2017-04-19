Woman’s PowerPoint presentation listing reasons to date her goes viral; guess what her crush replied

Her rather impressive analysis of her dating potential was soon to garner the attention of people on social media, especially Twitter. (Source: Lizzy Fenton/Twitter) Her rather impressive analysis of her dating potential was soon to garner the attention of people on social media, especially Twitter. (Source: Lizzy Fenton/Twitter)

How far will you go to tell him you want to date him? Chances are the thoughts of making a PowerPoint Presentation listing all the reasons why he should consider you, might really not go through your mind. But if this woman’s viral post is to go by, she did exactly that and not just her crush, even Microsoft Office noticed her!

If Lizzy Fenton, a Twitter user’s recent tweets are anything to go by, she made a presentation titled “Why you should date me” to present a fair case to the person she had taken a liking to. From slides titled “Sick of your family nagging you to get a serious girlfriend? Look no further” to “Monogamy not your style? No problem” — her slides only get better, peppered with her dry wit. The confident Fenton describes herself as a “tantalising conversationist” with an “edgy sense of humour” in one of the slides. And she even had some pretty fascinating options for him, because who wants monotonous monogamy — after all, her diverse hairstyles helped her look like three completely different people.

I just emailed this powerpoint to my crush Carter do you think it’ll work :// pic.twitter.com/xHN1bYSdL6 — Lizzy Fenton (@LizzyFenton) March 27, 2017

Her rather impressive analysis of her dating potential was soon to garner the attention of people on social media, especially Twitter. While people really wanted to know what Carter, her crush, replied to her, Microsoft Office too joined in the party and tweeted Fenton a slide that said “Pretty dang great at PowerPoint.”

Meanwhile Fenton updated the tweet thread with a (heartbreaking) message from her crush that read — “This is nice. Please stop contacting me.” Well, his loss, what do you think?

