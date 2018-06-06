Follow Us:
‘She will NOT be missed’: Woman’s SHOCKING obituary by her children upsets Twitterati

The last paragraph in the obituary shocked many on Twitter. Some seemed to be pretty shocked after reading the obituary and even joked about never upsetting the children. See the picture here.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 6, 2018 8:52:34 pm
woman obituary, woman obituary goes viral, mean obituary goes viral, women viral obituary creates buss, indian express, indian express news What are your thoughts after reading the harsh message on the woman’s obituary? (Source: Getty Images)
In a tragic picture that seems to have shook many online viewers, the obituary of Kathleen Dehmlow (Schunk), which first appeared in the Redwood Gazette, had a harsh message from her kids Gina and Jay. Born on March 19, 1938, the woman – who resided in Springfield, Minn – was brutally criticised by her children for leaving their father and marrying his brother.

While the first two paragraphs gave a basic introduction about Dehmlow, it was what came afterwards that left many shocked. It read, “In 1962 she became pregnant by her husband’s brother Lyle Dehmlow and moved to California,” followed by “She abandoned her children, Gina and Jay who were raised by her parents in Clements, Mr and Mrs Joseph Schunk.” Soon, the obituary caught people’s attention on Twitter and went viral.

While some seemed to be pretty shocked after reading the obituary and joked about never upsetting the children, others backed Dehmlow stating that everyone makes mistakes and they should be forgiven. Here are some of the reactions:

What are your thoughts after reading the obituary? Tell us in the comments below.

