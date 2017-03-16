Woman’s interview gets cancelled after she asked about salary and perks

Isn’t asking about one’s salary a basic right of every job-seeker? (Source: feministjourney/Twitter) Isn’t asking about one’s salary a basic right of every job-seeker? (Source: feministjourney/Twitter)

In an unusual case in a recruitment process, a woman’s interview with a company was cancelled abruptly just because she enquired about her salary and benefits. Taylor Byrnes took to Twitter to share an unfortunate incident that happened to her. Byrnes tweeted that she had applied for a menu development position with SkipTheDishes – a food delivery service. After an initial telephonic round with the company’s HR, when the job-seeker emailed them asking about the compensation and benefits she would be entitled to, Byrnes was suddenly told that the second round of interview is cancelled.

Byrnes tweeted out the emails she received from the company citing the reason for cancelling the interview in such fashion. “Your questions reveal that your priorities are not in sync with those of SkipTheDishes,” the first email read. The second email, which was more detailed, added that the company believed in ‘hard work’ and ‘perseverance’ and not ‘focusing on compensation’. It also said, “For these reasons, questions about compensation and benefits at such an early stage is a concern related to organizational fit.”

Here are the emails Byrnes shared on Twitter.

The tweet, which went viral online, surprised and outraged many, who have tweeted back saying asking questions regarding one’s compensation is very normal and should not have led to the cancellation of the interview.

Here are some of the reactions.

@feministjourney Questions about compensation and benefits should be answered before people have to ask @SkipTheDishes. — Michael Oman-Reagan (@OmanReagan) March 13, 2017

TFW wanting to actually get _paid_ for work is a ‘concern related to organizational fit’. I guess wanting to eat is overrated these days. http://t.co/HsjSlkqpkf — Moustachioed Unicorn (@FluffyMonoceros) March 14, 2017

🚮🚮🚮 I loathe that hiring processes still force us to pretend money isn’t the primary reason we want jobs http://t.co/0Ydpm81UW5 — thsmchnkllsfscsts (@_gunstreet) March 14, 2017

“we’re really looking for more of a one-sided relationship where you care about us and we don’t care if you starve and die” http://t.co/Ye8cYqwQ4w — Raina Douris (@RahRahRaina) March 14, 2017

Wait. So asking about WAGES means you’re not a self-starter/aren’t motivated? Jesus fuck. http://t.co/mpqFBjDpRI — cenobyte ⚡️ (@cenobyte) March 13, 2017

.@feministjourney How ridiculous. While wanting passionate employees is understandable, the reality is most of us work bc we need $$. — Keisha (@grlnxtdoorisblk) March 13, 2017

@ultimateloather I will do work from 9-5, maybe a bit more, but that’s it! I have my own pursuits I want to do and will maximize my time. — William D. Jones (@cr1901) March 14, 2017

However, as reported by BuzzFeed Canada, the company has expressed its disappointment over the sorry state of affairs and said that they do ‘share a compensation package’ before hiring. It added that they contacted Byrnes and rescheduled her interview as soon as the company came to know about it.

