This woman’s ‘adoption post’ for her rooster is the funniest thing you’ll read today

Social media is a great place to connect with people and interact. Different people use it for different purposes and it is not rare to find users putting up requests on online platform. While coming across instances of pet lovers urging kind souls to adopt some stray dogs and cats are not rare, a woman recently put up a post that one must only see to believe. Denell McCaul from the United States took to Facebook to put out an advertisement of sorts for anyone, literally anyone, to adopt her rooster.

Referring to it as an “inconsiderate jerk”, McCaul says that her rooster is like an alarm clock with the “only setting being 5:30 am”. The ‘adoption post’ has over 83,000 shares at the time of writing as people cannot seem to get enough of it.

Read her full post here.

‘FREE to good home. Well, any home really. At this point I don’t give a shit what kind of home this inconsiderate jerk goes to: ASSHOLE ROOSTER. He’s the perfect rooster if your alarm is broken and you need to be awake at 5:30 a.m. That is his only setting, 5:30. He has no snooze button but will be quiet just long enough for you to fall back to sleep and then he’ll start back up with his obnoxious cock-a-doodle-doing right outside of your windows. It’s like he knows where you sleep and can zone in on that particular window so maybe he has some sort of special x-ray vision where he can see sleeping people behind walls. He is also a perfect rooster if you want to start running… around your yard… while you’re trying to get away from him. He no longer goes after me as he is also an instructor of interpretive dance. Or at least that’s what I imagine it looked like as I went after him flapping my arms, jumping up and down, kicking at him, yelling and screaming, and swinging a mop in his direction. So, if you’re looking for an alarm clock with the only setting being 5:30 a.m., a personal trainer and a dance instructor, I have the perfect rooster that is able to fill all 3 of those positions FOR FREE! But you’re coming out to catch this asshole, I want to see your first interpretive dance lesson.’

