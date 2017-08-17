This woman with one arm is winning the Internet thanks to her hilarious Tinder bio

She marked herself and wrote, “face 10/10, body 9/10, personality 20/10” and “arms 1/2”. (Source: @DuckFanAccount / Twitter) She marked herself and wrote, “face 10/10, body 9/10, personality 20/10” and “arms 1/2”. (Source: @DuckFanAccount / Twitter)

In the world of online dating, a lot can depend on your bio. So, regardless of who you are, if your Tinder intro is not right, forget being swiped right! In Tindersphere, you know how difficult it can be to find someone genuinely funny without being cheeky. Which is why, people on the Internet are rooting for 21-year-old Lauren who has the ‘best bio’ ever, and it’s so good that forget dating – guys want to marry her!

Wondering what’s SO special about young lady that has taken the Internet by storm? Well, it’s her positivity, personality and, of course, her sense of humour. The Tinder sensation from San Diego lost her arm around a year ago in a moped accident. However, that did not deter her confidence or style.

She says social media has played a big role in her coping process and initially she wasn’t as cool as she is now regarding the jokes about her arm. “For a while, I wasn’t okay with the jokes,” Lauren told Buzzfeed. “But then I started telling the jokes, and it’s kind of helped.”

Now, she enjoys her life just like any other girl her age and she is quite active on Tinder. Recently, she updated her profile description and instantly became a star. Listing her job on the dating app as “arms dealer” she described herself as “hands down the best catch on Tinder”. Along with a picture of herself basking in the Sun, the gorgeous diva even gave herself ratings on various domains. And it was simply brilliant! She marked herself and wrote, “face 10/10, body 9/10, personality 20/10” and “arms 1/2”.

Screenshots of her Tinder Bio grabbed everyone’s attention and people could not stop praising her.

“I got home pretty drunk, and I don’t remember typing it up really,” she said. “I just woke up to someone DM’ing me a Reddit post asking if it was me, and I was like damn, I guess it is.”

