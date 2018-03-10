Latest News

Woman vandalises fortune teller’s stall after defying his death prediction

The fortune-teller told the 70-year-old woman in Mianyang in southwestern Sichuan province in March last year that she would not live to see 2018. “I was terrified when the fortune-teller told me I wouldn't be able to live until the end of last year. I worried every day,” said the lady.

An elderly woman in China vandalised the stall of a fortune teller who wrongly predicted her death, according to a media report. The fortune-teller told the 70-year-old woman in Mianyang in southwestern Sichuan province in March last year that she would not live to see 2018. The woman, identified only as Wang, then spent the year in fear and prepared for her death, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

“I was terrified when the fortune-teller told me I wouldn’t be able to live until the end of last year. I worried every day,” Wang was quoted as saying. But she remained in good health, despite the fears. When Wang ran into the fortune-teller in the park this week, she took her anger out on his stall. A police officer intervened and asked the fortune-teller to apologise to Wang for causing stress.

Fortune-telling is a popular profession in China, with predictions usually based on people’s names, time of birth, Chinese zodiac signs, facial features and palms.

  1. B
    Babu Indian
    Mar 10, 2018 at 6:35 pm
    She was sooooo terrified by the fortune tellers predictions of her death that she almost died due to it . THANK GOD she did not die , since if she had died after listening the prediction it would have made the prediction true .
    (4)(0)
    Reply
