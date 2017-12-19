Scamming the scammer: This woman’s SAVAGE reply has Twitterati cheering for her

A Twitter user gave the scammers a taste of their own medicine. (Source: Representative Image/Thinkstock) A Twitter user gave the scammers a taste of their own medicine. (Source: Representative Image/Thinkstock)

Have you ever received a dubious message on your phone claiming that you had won something? And have you ever fallen for it to realise that it was just a scam? If the answers to these questions is yes, then you must know you are not alone. Plenty of people fall for these and while it may make you feel helpless and angry, it is difficult to put a stop to the fraudulent messages entirely. However, when one woman found herself in such a situation, she decided to give it back. Recently, Twitter user, Shaina Gimao put up pictures of her conversation with one such scammer and it went viral.

She randomly received a message that “congratulated” her on winning a laptop and truckloads of cash. Realising that something was amiss, Gimao gave them a taste of their own medicine. “Congratulations! “You have successfully subscribed to Prayer of the Day! 50 PESOS will be deducted from your payload,” she replied to the message. She followed it with a text of a prayer. Almost immediately she got a reply — “Cancel”.

Gimao, however, was in no mood to let it go. She shot back with a “Sorry, you have entered an invalid code, please try again.” The reply from the other end was, as you might have guessed, “cancel”. She shared screenshots of the conversation and wrote,” How to give scammers a mini heart attack”. Her witty banter has won over people on social media and has over 65,000 retweets at the time of writing. While one user asked, “Are you still sending him daily verses? Lol”, several others congratulated her for scamming the scammer.

How to give scammers a mini heart attack 🙄 pic.twitter.com/9h0c2A9Yjy — Shaina Gimao (@sha_bcgimao) December 15, 2017

