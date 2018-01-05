Top News

Woman trolls man when asked to send nudes; Twitterati suggest savage ways of ridiculing him more

A Twitter user shared the screenshot of her conversation in which she trolled a guy who asked for her nudes, and Twitterati suggested more ways of poking fun at such people.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 5, 2018 10:27 pm
girl trolls guy asking for nudes, girl twitter nudes, guy asking for nudes trolled, trolled for nudes, Indian express, Indian express news Some suggested her to blur a picture and send it to the fool the guy. (Source: Saucynatt/Twitter/Thinkstock Images)
Technological advancement may have made it possible for us to share pictures and videos with near and dear ones, but it also has had a negative impact on the society as girls and women around the world get many uninvited requests to send their photos. One such incident happened when a Twitter user named ‘saucynatt’ was asked to send nudes. However, she decided to do something about her situation with a twist. After mocking him, she went on to share the screenshot of their conversation on Twitter.

In her tweet that she posted along with the picture, she wrote, “More im prankin this guy as if im sending nudes but in reality…im literally typing ‘Attachment: 1 Image'”.  The post soon went viral and collected over 14,000 retweets and 79,000 likes, at the time of writing. While Tweeple had a good laugh, they couldn’t help but suggest several other quirky ways to ridicule such people. Check out the original tweet here.

Some suggested that she could blur a picture and send it to the fool the guy, and others wondered how that person would react after looking at her post on Twitter. Do you need help to troll someone too? Here are some interesting ways that Twitterati shared.

Do you have some suggestions too? Tell us in the comments section below.

