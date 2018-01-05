Woman trolls man when asked to send nudes; Twitterati suggest savage ways of ridiculing him more

Some suggested her to blur a picture and send it to the fool the guy. (Source: Saucynatt/Twitter/Thinkstock Images) Some suggested her to blur a picture and send it to the fool the guy. (Source: Saucynatt/Twitter/Thinkstock Images)

Technological advancement may have made it possible for us to share pictures and videos with near and dear ones, but it also has had a negative impact on the society as girls and women around the world get many uninvited requests to send their photos. One such incident happened when a Twitter user named ‘saucynatt’ was asked to send nudes. However, she decided to do something about her situation with a twist. After mocking him, she went on to share the screenshot of their conversation on Twitter.

In her tweet that she posted along with the picture, she wrote, “More im prankin this guy as if im sending nudes but in reality…im literally typing ‘Attachment: 1 Image'”. The post soon went viral and collected over 14,000 retweets and 79,000 likes, at the time of writing. While Tweeple had a good laugh, they couldn’t help but suggest several other quirky ways to ridicule such people. Check out the original tweet here.

im prankin this guy as if im sending nudes but in reality…im literally typing “Attachment: 1 Image” pic.twitter.com/QrwS8SrEad — pobre diabla (@saucynatt) January 3, 2018

Some suggested that she could blur a picture and send it to the fool the guy, and others wondered how that person would react after looking at her post on Twitter. Do you need help to troll someone too? Here are some interesting ways that Twitterati shared.

Wouldnt he see this if he has u on twitter 😂 — Drake Jr. (@ThatniggaAL__) January 3, 2018

Ooh get a fake nude and pixelate it so it looks like its not loaded yet — jpeg (@fmradious) January 4, 2018

He’s calling his phone company right now trying to figure out why attachments aren’t loading. — TheCornerOf5th&Pontiac (@SlashThread) January 4, 2018

Another trick is to send this gif so to them it looks like you’re still typing … forever pic.twitter.com/402vkhl1wB — Mark (@ShamIAmNot) January 4, 2018

Next time use this.. it’s what I use it drives them mad lol pic.twitter.com/zG19kYC1TB — northern monkey (@stephaniemain2) January 4, 2018

Do you have some suggestions too? Tell us in the comments section below.

