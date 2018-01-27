‘Best punishment ever’: This woman ‘ghosted’ her boyfriend after she found him cheating

Is ghosting a good solution to avoid a painful breakup? (Source: File Photo) Is ghosting a good solution to avoid a painful breakup? (Source: File Photo)

Heartbreaks are never easy. But, cheating certainly hurts way more than falling out of love. And if you have been together with someone for many years, the pain can be unbearable. So, when a woman found her boyfriend of five years curled up in bed with another woman, she was dumbstruck. What she did next has created a huge buzz online.

Confessing her story, the anonymous woman shared the entire fiasco on Reddit. The woman had gone to her then-boyfriend’s flat one morning to surprise him with breakfast and his favourite game. But instead, she witnessed something so unimaginable that she ended up “ghosting” him. Don’t know what it means? It’s a term used to describe when someone suddenly ceases all communication and leaves the other person without any warning. So, after she found him “naked, asleep, with his ex curled up in his arms,” she decided to take the drastic step.

“He didn’t hear me come in, so I closed his bedroom door, and left his breakfast and game on the kitchen counter along with my key to his house,” the Reddit post read. Elaborating on why she took the decision immediately, she said, “I disappeared from his life after his betrayal and I think it’ll not only help me to focus on myself without his presence, but I think completely shutting myself off from him will hurt worse than anything when he thinks on how good he had it with me these last five years.”

Although indianexpress.com couldn’t independently verify if the woman had really ghosted her then-boyfriend, the post garnered much attention on Reddit and was also shared on Twitter where it has now gone viral with over four lakh likes and one lakh retweets, at the time of writing.

While most were shocked by the man’s action, others lauded her for ending the relationship that way and thought it would make him realise what he had done wrong.

Trust me he learned a lesson. Girlfriend of 5 years leaves him with nothing said. He gonna feel that — tae (@taylorchristeen) January 22, 2018

I woulda took MY breakfast & MY game and left the key somewhere visible lol.. but fr tho you gotta be strong to just drop somebody like that cause in reality you don’t want to but she realized what she had to do — 🌸 slim (@sheprettyslim) January 22, 2018

That’s the point though. She wanted to let him know that she saw him by leaving the breakfast and game. — brandon.ixi (@brandon_farfann) January 22, 2018

It’s ok if she still thinks about it. She’s a human being who was romantically linked for 5 years to a guy who betrayed her. If her final decision is to break up with him, then cutting the cord is the best way for her to begin healing. They have nothing to talk about. — Patty Robinson (@_patrisms) January 22, 2018

I’ve done stuff like this.

Just admit you have no conviction or personal strength.

It hurts, but doing the right thing is usually hard. — 💔💔💔 (@StarStuffSister) January 22, 2018

A quote to live by “If you don’t like something, just take away is only power. Your attention…” — anapre (@anaysa95) January 22, 2018

Yo, he’s lucky. I would have done the same exact thing except rob him before I left. — laurco🌹 (@laurgazm) January 22, 2018

Love itt 🙌 — OLI (@taleofoli) January 22, 2018

He cheated? What’s colder? She knows her worth. I’d do the same❤ welldone sis — Lindi💔 (@Lxndxox) January 22, 2018

best punishment ever…woooow — ☀Chilli Bite☀ (@mgazifuture) January 22, 2018

i love this, this is my favorite, dream breakup scenario — mitski (@mitskileaks) January 22, 2018

the kind of woman I aspire to be.. — 🌼 (@Pinkmocha_) January 22, 2018

Something I’d do honestly! 😂 like….. I rather pretend you never existed than to be sad/heartbroken af — Kamarie (@kamarie_kay) January 22, 2018

That’s how you end it pic.twitter.com/Ktetxgk9n6 — rosechocglam (@rosechocglam) January 22, 2018

this is bad ass. take no shit and just disappear. — sb (@xswbx) January 22, 2018

What are your thoughts about it? Tell us in the comments below.

