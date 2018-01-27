Latest News

‘Best punishment ever’: This woman ‘ghosted’ her boyfriend after she found him cheating

Confessing her heart-wrenching story, an anonymous woman shared how she went to her then-boyfriend's house with breakfast and saw him curled up with his ex. What she did next has left many Netizens in shock!

Updated: January 27, 2018 4:11 pm
Is ghosting a good solution to avoid a painful breakup? (Source: File Photo)
Heartbreaks are never easy. But, cheating certainly hurts way more than falling out of love. And if you have been together with someone for many years, the pain can be unbearable. So, when a woman found her boyfriend of five years curled up in bed with another woman, she was dumbstruck. What she did next has created a huge buzz online.

Confessing her story, the anonymous woman shared the entire fiasco on Reddit. The woman had gone to her then-boyfriend’s flat one morning to surprise him with breakfast and his favourite game. But instead, she witnessed something so unimaginable that she ended up “ghosting” him. Don’t know what it means? It’s a term used to describe when someone suddenly ceases all communication and leaves the other person without any warning. So, after she found him “naked, asleep, with his ex curled up in his arms,” she decided to take the drastic step.

“He didn’t hear me come in, so I closed his bedroom door, and left his breakfast and game on the kitchen counter along with my key to his house,” the Reddit post read. Elaborating on why she took the decision immediately, she said, “I disappeared from his life after his betrayal and I think it’ll not only help me to focus on myself without his presence, but I think completely shutting myself off from him will hurt worse than anything when he thinks on how good he had it with me these last five years.”

Although indianexpress.com couldn’t independently verify if the woman had really ghosted her then-boyfriend, the post garnered much attention on Reddit and was also shared on Twitter where it has now gone viral with over four lakh likes and one lakh retweets, at the time of writing.

While most were shocked by the man’s action, others lauded her for ending the relationship that way and thought it would make him realise what he had done wrong.

What are your thoughts about it? Tell us in the comments below.

