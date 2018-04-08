Presents Sunday Eye

Woman steals ‘rock’ worth Rs 2.5 lakh; Tweeple can’t figure out why is it worth so much

The robbery took palce at the Gardiner Museum in Toronto where art exhibition of Japanese artist Yoko Ono was on. The woman picked up the rock that had "love yourself" written on it. As police shared photos of the woman and the item Tweeple couldn't stop cracking jokes.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: April 8, 2018 7:18:19 pm
funny robbery stories, odd expensive artwork, Gardiner Museum, Yoko Ono, woman steals expensive rock, odd news, viral news, funny news, Tweeple couldn’t figure out why the simple rok rock with two handwritten words value so much! (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)
Related News

In the recent past, we have come across some really funny theft stories. Not that robbery is a funny thing but the stupid acts of the thugs have of late left everyone LOL-ing. Remember the time when a thief tried to hide his face with transparent plastic bag or a thief knocking down his partner in crime unconsious! Well, if all these stories were enough to leave people in splits, now another robbery tale has people baffled on the Internet. A woman in her mid-50s stole a expensive item from an art gallery in Canada and the police posted her photo along with the object missing on Twitter hoping to find some leads. Although we are not sure how much help the cops got to trace the woman, it surely started a hilarious thread as people discovered the item was a just a rock! Well, in fairness it’s a $5000 (Rs 2.5 lakh) item, however, people are baffled as to why it costs so much.

The robbery took place at the Gardiner Museum in Toronto where art exhibition of Japanese artist Yoko Ono was on. The woman picked up the rock that had “love yourself” written on it.

According to a report by the Hamilton Spectator, the stolen rock was one of many that were laid out to resemble a riverbed in the exhibit. The report quoted police spokesperson Gary Long as saying that the theft was possible because “Ono designed the exhibit as an interactive piece”.

Toronto Police OPS posted the photos on the microblogging site and soon it went viral but not for the right reasons. Many couldn’t stop laughing and cracking jokes. In fact, most users on Twitter were found rooting for the woman. “Just let her have it, its a round rock with “love yourself” written in marker on it. I mean, seriously, she’s done us all a favour,” wrote one, while another user posted own version of the missing rock!

The suspect has been described as 55-60 years of age, five-foot-four, wearing a black coat, a red scarf with black stripes, black pants, a black hat and black shoes.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Apr 08: Latest News