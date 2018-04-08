Woman steals ‘rock’ worth Rs 2.5 lakh; Tweeple can’t figure out why is it worth so much

Tweeple couldn’t figure out why the simple rok rock with two handwritten words value so much! (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Tweeple couldn’t figure out why the simple rok rock with two handwritten words value so much! (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

In the recent past, we have come across some really funny theft stories. Not that robbery is a funny thing but the stupid acts of the thugs have of late left everyone LOL-ing. Remember the time when a thief tried to hide his face with transparent plastic bag or a thief knocking down his partner in crime unconsious! Well, if all these stories were enough to leave people in splits, now another robbery tale has people baffled on the Internet. A woman in her mid-50s stole a expensive item from an art gallery in Canada and the police posted her photo along with the object missing on Twitter hoping to find some leads. Although we are not sure how much help the cops got to trace the woman, it surely started a hilarious thread as people discovered the item was a just a rock! Well, in fairness it’s a $5000 (Rs 2.5 lakh) item, however, people are baffled as to why it costs so much.

The robbery took place at the Gardiner Museum in Toronto where art exhibition of Japanese artist Yoko Ono was on. The woman picked up the rock that had “love yourself” written on it.

According to a report by the Hamilton Spectator, the stolen rock was one of many that were laid out to resemble a riverbed in the exhibit. The report quoted police spokesperson Gary Long as saying that the theft was possible because “Ono designed the exhibit as an interactive piece”.

Female sought in Theft Over $5000 investigation. Mon. Mar. 12, at 5:35 p.m., at the Gardiner Museum located at 111 Queen’s Park. She allegedly stole a rock on display of an art exhibit. Last seen walking south on Queen’s Park. #GO601628 if seen pls call 416-808-5200 ^gl pic.twitter.com/uzoQ38AZ9S — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 7, 2018

Toronto Police OPS posted the photos on the microblogging site and soon it went viral but not for the right reasons. Many couldn’t stop laughing and cracking jokes. In fact, most users on Twitter were found rooting for the woman. “Just let her have it, its a round rock with “love yourself” written in marker on it. I mean, seriously, she’s done us all a favour,” wrote one, while another user posted own version of the missing rock!

Just let her have it, its a round rock with “love yourself” written in marker on it. I mean, seriously, she’s done us all a favour. Keep the rock, lady. Enjoy it. Love yourself stupid. http://t.co/Hu2ujiaOTB — ♒️ister Bumface (@misterbumface) April 7, 2018

Yoko Ono learned from the best abstract artist there is! pic.twitter.com/rPpjygqmcb — Chibuike Odo (@cheebk375) April 8, 2018

Why is this rock worth so much?😂 — Honey Baby🍯 (@BabyEmylee) April 8, 2018

I think the real crime here is that a rock with some words written on it in sharpie is worth over $5000. http://t.co/Pgw4Kg9S80 — Charles Randall (@charlesrandall) April 7, 2018

Haha, it was, she used it to smash into a jewelers window and steal half a mill worth of rings 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/7oiESY7dsh — sica (@Winterishere974) April 7, 2018

I’m gonna go outside and find a rock like that and write that on the side of it with a sharpie and go collect my reward money — shane 🏳️‍🌈 (@shanecenters) April 7, 2018

Replacement available if needed. pic.twitter.com/W6b9B0iicm — Good Art Guide (@goodartguide) April 7, 2018

There’s something kinda ridiculous, sad and poetic about a well-shod older woman stealing a Yoko Ono rock that says “love yourself”. http://t.co/kEXaZoRXDi — Danielle (@ellstar) April 7, 2018

I feel deeply connected to this lady in some remarkable way http://t.co/dTP5f6LoSD — stevia nicks (@onlinesamantha) April 7, 2018

Found this replacement for Yoko Ono’s rock. pic.twitter.com/JgC53MovtP — Madeleine Rosca (@MadeleineRosca) April 7, 2018

This is an effective way of spreading the message of “Love yourself.” — Brad Keene (@BradKeene) April 7, 2018

I have about $5 million worth of rocks in my backyard! pic.twitter.com/M5DnxxVbZ8 — Reacher said nothing (@Caper29b) April 8, 2018

Its her long lost “pet rock” from the 70’s. Going back home. pic.twitter.com/t1Ue1DnbI8 — La Marie (@FordMcCartney) April 8, 2018

Hey I’ll give her a bigger rock and bigger writing on it for $100. pic.twitter.com/bp9YrGSbtY — Feel it Tweet it!❤✋ (@LiZaisatweetie) April 7, 2018

The suspect has been described as 55-60 years of age, five-foot-four, wearing a black coat, a red scarf with black stripes, black pants, a black hat and black shoes.

