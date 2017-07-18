This mother’s ‘realistic’ spoof of Beyoncé’s twin baby pictures wins applause on social media

The picture has over 1,000 reactions and over 600 shares on Facebook at the tie of writing. (Source: Sharon Kellaway/Facebook) The picture has over 1,000 reactions and over 600 shares on Facebook at the tie of writing. (Source: Sharon Kellaway/Facebook)

It would not be an exaggeration to say that the world is besotted with pop music superstar Beyoncé. Social media went berserk when news of her pregnancy broke and the same happened when the Lemonade singer finally posted pictures of her twins, Sir Carter and Rumi, on Instagram. In the pictures, the 35-year-old singer was seen wearing a floral dress and a long blue veil, as she cradled her month-old twins. The pictures went viral and social media could not believe how beautiful they were. Amidst all this, Sharon Kellaway, a 40-year-old homemaker from Ireland decided to ‘repeat’ the feat but in her own way. Mother of five, Kellaway did a Beyonce-like photo shoot with her five-months-old twins Senan and Zoe, where she can be seen wearing a baby blanket instead of Beyonce’s floral dress. And she chose her back garden as the setting for the photo shoot.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Kellaway said that she did the photo shoot “just for a laugh as Beyoncés picture was nothing like me after I had Senan and Zoe.” But the Internet seems to be loving this ‘spoof’ and Kellaway’s pictures has more than 1,000 reactions and 600 shares on Facebook at the time of writing.

These are the pictures.

Kellaway is amused with all the attention her pictures have been getting, and admits it was unanticipated. “I took the photo last Friday just for a laugh. I didn’t think it would go viral,” she says. The pictures were taken by her six-year-old daughter Megan. “My photographer was freer as were the fliers in my garden .. Beyoncé just have spent a fortune,” she jokingly adds. People seem to be loving the pictures.

Here are some of the reactions.

