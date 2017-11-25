Top Stories

Faking it! This woman bluffed her pregnancy to ‘smuggle’ food inside movie hall

Most movie halls restrict people from taking eatables inside the theatre. However, this social media user posted the perfect plan to help you take your favourite snack inside on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 25, 2017 1:34 am
sneaking food inside movie hall, woman tweets idea of smuggling food, twitter reaction, Have you ever thought of sneaking snacks inside cinema halls? (Source: Angela Brisk/Twitter)
Related News

Have you ever wished you could take your favourite snack or drink to the movie hall? Unfortunately, no eatables are allowed inside and we often tend to pick whatever is available during the interval – even if it costs a bomb! However, a woman has found a unique way of ‘smuggling’ food inside the restricted area. While, this could be a solution – sadly, it is gender specific.

Tweeting “Found a brand new way to get your snacks into a movie,” Angela Brisk posted a picture along with her superb solution. Wondering what was it? Well, she pretended that she was pregnant. Unbelievable, right? Soon, her tweet went viral and people started sharing their views about the idea. Some called her a “hero” for pulling it off, and others asked if there a way for men to try the trick too. With over 19,000 retweets  and 40,000 likes, at the time of writing, the tweet has gone viral. Check out her post here.

While many complimented Brisk for the tweet, others were curious whether she was even checked or not. What’s more, some even went on to say that she should be the president for coming up with the master plan! Check out some of the witty reactions here.

Some also shared their experiences of trying to sneak food inside movie halls and how it ended for them.

Have you ever tried to take food items inside a restricted area? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 25: Latest News