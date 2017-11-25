Faking it! This woman bluffed her pregnancy to ‘smuggle’ food inside movie hall

Have you ever thought of sneaking snacks inside cinema halls? (Source: Angela Brisk/Twitter) Have you ever thought of sneaking snacks inside cinema halls? (Source: Angela Brisk/Twitter)

Have you ever wished you could take your favourite snack or drink to the movie hall? Unfortunately, no eatables are allowed inside and we often tend to pick whatever is available during the interval – even if it costs a bomb! However, a woman has found a unique way of ‘smuggling’ food inside the restricted area. While, this could be a solution – sadly, it is gender specific.

Tweeting “Found a brand new way to get your snacks into a movie,” Angela Brisk posted a picture along with her superb solution. Wondering what was it? Well, she pretended that she was pregnant. Unbelievable, right? Soon, her tweet went viral and people started sharing their views about the idea. Some called her a “hero” for pulling it off, and others asked if there a way for men to try the trick too. With over 19,000 retweets and 40,000 likes, at the time of writing, the tweet has gone viral. Check out her post here.

Found a brand new way to get your snacks into a movie pic.twitter.com/eDcOwjLiMU — Angela Brisk (@AngelaBrisk) November 19, 2017

While many complimented Brisk for the tweet, others were curious whether she was even checked or not. What’s more, some even went on to say that she should be the president for coming up with the master plan! Check out some of the witty reactions here.

Be alot pregnant women at concert festivals this summer. — Truk Ruden (@dmbfanx2) November 20, 2017

You should go in with the semi circle and come out without it so everyone will be confused about you coming in pregnant and coming out not 😂 — Blue Boo (@Xenox_Animation) November 22, 2017

Lots of guys are going to be pregnant now :) — Aari (@ArtyWiseguy) November 23, 2017

Someone make this woman president please — alistaggs (@ali_staggs) November 22, 2017

Not all heroes wear capes.. — BRING BTS TO HOLLAND (@BTSDutchARMY) November 21, 2017

Wouldn’t work in the same cinema for more than 10 months at the most. ☝️😁 — ABW (@ABWDXB) November 21, 2017

Some also shared their experiences of trying to sneak food inside movie halls and how it ended for them.

i’ve walked in before with a bowl of curry in my hand, they couldve either let me finish it on the spot, or hold it for me, but they let me through :) — Yarwin (@yungtravla) November 22, 2017

I once tried to eat a Chinese in the cinema… did not go well..: not good food to eat in the dark — Amy louise dabbs (@amy_louise_d) November 21, 2017

Have you ever tried to take food items inside a restricted area? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd