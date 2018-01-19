This woman asked Siri for some RELATIONSHIP advice, and it left her really EMBARRASSED!

Latest News

Twitter user Cecilia Mula (@CeciMula) narrated an embarrassing encounter on the micro-blogging site saying that her funeral was a day away. She couldn't decide what was more embarrassing — asking Siri for dating advice or her crush reading the text and not replying.

As if dating in times of Tinder was not difficult enough, the intelligent personal assistant Siri has only added to the misery. In one such clumsy incident, an iPhone user decided to ask Siri for some dating advice, but what happened next left her extremely embarrassed. To pass her free time, she kept quizzing Siri about random questions and also asked if a crush would ever text her back. Taking matters into its own hands, Siri sent an automatic text that read, “WILL YOU EVER TEXT ME,” to her crush before she could assess the situation.

Embarrassed with the entire episode, Twitter user Cecilia Mula (@CeciMula), narrated the encounter on the micro-blogging site saying that “her funeral was a day away”. “I JUST ASKED SIRI IF A CERTAIN BOY WOULD EVER TEXT ME AND SHE SENT A TEXT SAYING WILL YOU EVER TEXT ME TO HIM. My funeral will be held at 8pm this Thursday.”

She couldn’t decide what was more embarrassing — asking Siri for dating advice or her crush reading the text and not replying. She later clarified that it was not entirely Siri’s fault as she accidentally hit the send button in a panic mode. She later posted an update saying she got a reply that read, “haha!”

Her Twitter thread is breaking the Internet and Tweeple can’t stop laughing. However, many have come forward to tell her that it’s not just her and that they too have been in similar situations.

