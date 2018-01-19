This woman asked Siri for some RELATIONSHIP advice, and it left her really EMBARRASSED!

Even though Siri asked her before sending the text, she hit the send button in a panic mode. (Source: @CeciMula/Instagram, Twitter) Even though Siri asked her before sending the text, she hit the send button in a panic mode. (Source: @CeciMula/Instagram, Twitter)

As if dating in times of Tinder was not difficult enough, the intelligent personal assistant Siri has only added to the misery. In one such clumsy incident, an iPhone user decided to ask Siri for some dating advice, but what happened next left her extremely embarrassed. To pass her free time, she kept quizzing Siri about random questions and also asked if a crush would ever text her back. Taking matters into its own hands, Siri sent an automatic text that read, “WILL YOU EVER TEXT ME,” to her crush before she could assess the situation.

Embarrassed with the entire episode, Twitter user Cecilia Mula (@CeciMula), narrated the encounter on the micro-blogging site saying that “her funeral was a day away”. “I JUST ASKED SIRI IF A CERTAIN BOY WOULD EVER TEXT ME AND SHE SENT A TEXT SAYING WILL YOU EVER TEXT ME TO HIM. My funeral will be held at 8pm this Thursday.”

I JUST ASKED SIRI IF A CERTAIN BOY WOULD EVER TEXT ME AND SHE SENT A TEXT SAYING WILL YOU EVER TEXT ME TO HIM. My funeral will be held at 8pm this Thursday. — Ceci ✮ (@CeciMula) January 17, 2018

She couldn’t decide what was more embarrassing — asking Siri for dating advice or her crush reading the text and not replying. She later clarified that it was not entirely Siri’s fault as she accidentally hit the send button in a panic mode. She later posted an update saying she got a reply that read, “haha!”

Yeah I accidentally hit send trying to exit. Will no longer ask Siri for relationship advice 🙃 — Ceci ✮ (@CeciMula) January 18, 2018

I accidentally hit ~send~ in a panic 🙃 — Ceci ✮ (@CeciMula) January 18, 2018

Honestly the most embarrassing part? — Ceci ✮ (@CeciMula) January 18, 2018

He did not ™ — Ceci ✮ (@CeciMula) January 18, 2018

My ass was sadly but surely, left on read. — Ceci ✮ (@CeciMula) January 18, 2018

In retrospect, no I wouldn’t have tweeted this if I knew it would eventually show up on his timeline. But honestly that’s on you for leaving me on read 🙃 — Ceci ✮ (@CeciMula) January 18, 2018

Update!! Received a text simply saying: “haha” funerals been pushed up! BYOB! — Ceci ✮ (@CeciMula) January 18, 2018

Her Twitter thread is breaking the Internet and Tweeple can’t stop laughing. However, many have come forward to tell her that it’s not just her and that they too have been in similar situations.

I haven’t had to date for 24 years but the sympathy and contact horror are SO REAL right now. You poor thing. #augh #rip http://t.co/Lj2r14YxAq — Rubi (@Rubi_) January 18, 2018

Siri is a savage and this is why I have her turned off cause some shit like this would happen to me… http://t.co/4yr1jirwhM — Jessie Elizabeth ⚓️ (@LittleBit_x) January 18, 2018

This is the kind of shit that happens to me all the time. I’m sorry for ur misfortunes gf, but I’m so glad it’s not just me anymore http://t.co/noS206Bdt1 — TT (@tbensss) January 18, 2018

This is low-key some shit that would happen to me http://t.co/JYLMNXH7lh — T-Stout 🤘 (@MeTannerStout) January 17, 2018

It’s like that one episode of black mirror where ppl go on dates because of their little round computer thing. And how it guarantees that you’re going to find a match with 99.8% compatibility so maybe this is your match — lil uzi flirt (@4thandspring) January 18, 2018

Film suggestion for your final hours pic.twitter.com/MTG9sHEm01 — The Shlug (@FightingSquelch) January 18, 2018

This is a great idea. I’ll remember this. — Madysen (@madysenurb) January 18, 2018

Should tag him maybe he’ll text you back pic.twitter.com/kIcCW5WHWp — Saha Mustafic (@sahamustafic) January 18, 2018

Could. You. Imagine. This is ALMOST as bad as the drunk ‘are you interested or dying in hospital’ text — b✨ (@beajordan23) January 18, 2018

It literally asks are you ready to send it? Did you say yes? pic.twitter.com/R9OUVZwDvL — Melissa † (@_mel610) January 18, 2018

Wait so he didn’t even text back after Siri sent the text? He’s not worth it girl — Myriam Gee. (@MyriamG999) January 18, 2018

You’re so gorgeous and seem really cool. You deserve wayyyyyyy better — Kristen⇞ (@BYE_kristen) January 18, 2018

Omg I’m so sorry :( Guys can be rude and inconsiderate at times. It’s his loss. You’re beautiful! Don’t let him make you think otherwise💕It makes him look like a jerk for not responding — Tiffany Alexis (@tiffanyalexis) January 19, 2018

Girl you’re a 10 and don’t need him, on to the next pic.twitter.com/r2t6GFSchf — Ana Leon (@_suheyyyy) January 18, 2018

Girl chuck the dude that left u on read and take this dude Brandon, I’ll sponsor this date — Kareen (@xRealSlimShady_) January 18, 2018

i won’t leave you on read 👀 — matthew johnson (@johnsonnmatthew) January 18, 2018

