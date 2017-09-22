Only in Express

This woman shows how men pose for selfies and her Twitter thread wins the Internet

Twitter user Spooky Sedona recently shared a series of selfies where she posed as men generally do and completely nailed them. Sporting track pants and a cap, Sedona was appreciated by both men and women on Twitter.

Published:September 22, 2017 9:30 am
poses of men, woman pose as men, how men pose, how women pose, indian express, indian express news Twitter user Spooky Sedona’s pictures , where she imitates the way men pose, are being widely shared. (Source: Spooky Sedona/Twitter)
Banter among men and women has been going on since time immemorial. And things have definitely funnier with the emergence of social media. Posting a selfie on social media is hardly a rarity, but if looked closer, one would notice that most men and women, no matter how vehemently they deny, have particular poses and angles for it. While some women have a pout or make a ‘duck face’ in their pictures and are often made fun of by their male counterparts due to that, men too have their ‘poses’ and it was about time someone revealed them. And who better than a woman to do that!

Twitter user Spooky Sedona recently shared a series of selfies where she posed as men generally do and completely nailed them. Sporting track pants and cap, she clicked a selfie in the washroom and captioned that as “the mirror selfie”, and clicked another picture where she can be seen flexing her muscles.

Here are the pictures.

And things just get better and well funnier.

Isn’t the pose right on point?

Look at that face!

This is hilarious!

Because all men would like to think they are ‘dudes’.

There has to be ‘PlayStation selfie’.

Within moments her ‘selfies’ won the Internet. While some girls hailed her as ‘the hero’ for doing it, Sedona also got validation from several men as well. In fact one of them commented, “one of these is me”, and another “conformed” that all the poses are true.

Here are some of the reactions.

