This woman shows how men pose for selfies and her Twitter thread wins the Internet

Banter among men and women has been going on since time immemorial. And things have definitely funnier with the emergence of social media. Posting a selfie on social media is hardly a rarity, but if looked closer, one would notice that most men and women, no matter how vehemently they deny, have particular poses and angles for it. While some women have a pout or make a ‘duck face’ in their pictures and are often made fun of by their male counterparts due to that, men too have their ‘poses’ and it was about time someone revealed them. And who better than a woman to do that!

Twitter user Spooky Sedona recently shared a series of selfies where she posed as men generally do and completely nailed them. Sporting track pants and cap, she clicked a selfie in the washroom and captioned that as “the mirror selfie”, and clicked another picture where she can be seen flexing her muscles.

Here are the pictures.

How guys take pics: a thread by me pic.twitter.com/KJgwZ0NZtN — Spooky Sedona (@idksedona) September 11, 2017

And things just get better and well funnier.

The OG mirror selfie pic.twitter.com/He8EEjdXP0 — Spooky Sedona (@idksedona) September 11, 2017

Isn’t the pose right on point?

Look at that face!

This is hilarious!

The close up with THE face pic.twitter.com/hZHv0QlFiI — Spooky Sedona (@idksedona) September 11, 2017

Because all men would like to think they are ‘dudes’.

There has to be ‘PlayStation selfie’.

The “hold up b I’m playing 2k” pic.twitter.com/Sv4kkhmszE — Spooky Sedona (@idksedona) September 11, 2017

The “cum thru to my frat party we only have beer” pic.twitter.com/flDtiDGBll — Spooky Sedona (@idksedona) September 11, 2017

The one who wears every piece of jewelry he owns pic.twitter.com/rkadc5UIj4 — Spooky Sedona (@idksedona) September 11, 2017

The “srry I can’t hear you” pic.twitter.com/xCzSvsyVea — Spooky Sedona (@idksedona) September 11, 2017

The “I need me a lil baby who gon listen” pic.twitter.com/WFPZ37hBWs — Spooky Sedona (@idksedona) September 11, 2017

And last but NOT least pic.twitter.com/IjMvP3kBdx — Spooky Sedona (@idksedona) September 11, 2017

Within moments her ‘selfies’ won the Internet. While some girls hailed her as ‘the hero’ for doing it, Sedona also got validation from several men as well. In fact one of them commented, “one of these is me”, and another “conformed” that all the poses are true.

Here are some of the reactions.

lmaooo these are so accurate 😂 hella guilty of the OG mirror pic 😂 — Wu-Tang God™ (@Uhh_Huh_Honey) September 11, 2017

I don’t feel safe anymore… — Drewby (@drew_willis98) September 11, 2017

i feel personally attacked. but can’t argue 🤷🏼‍♂️😂 — p-hūff (@payton_huffman) September 12, 2017

I can confirm these are 100% accurate — Austin ♻️ (@ArodAlmighty617) September 11, 2017

The dead look in your eyes really completes this — FlynN LEMME SMASH™ (@time2tipthedabs) September 12, 2017

Here’s one you missed 😂 pic.twitter.com/KE2myHtfaa — Grant Whitson (@OMFGrant) September 13, 2017

