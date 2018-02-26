Woman saves child from attempted kidnapper by pretending to be her mother

The rescuer, who hasn’t been identified, pretended to be Martinez’s mother and told her to let the girl go. (Source: Thinkstock images) The rescuer, who hasn’t been identified, pretended to be Martinez’s mother and told her to let the girl go. (Source: Thinkstock images)

One woman’s quick thinking saved a little girl from being kidnapped and is now being praised as a local ‘hero’. According to reports, a 12-year-old girl, Amy Martinez, was on her way to Lathrop Intermediate School in Santa Ana, California, US, when a woman tried to walk away with her. However, thanks to this hero who pretended to be the girl’s mother, the kidnapper’s plan was foiled.

The good Samaritan, who was dropping off her own children to the school, sensed something was wrong when she saw the girl and the other woman, and quickly went to help the child. It was her timely intervention that saved the child.

Describing the attempt, Martinez told local news channel KTLA-TV, the kidnapper came and hugged her and started walking away with her. “She just came up to me and went like this. And then she started walking with me away.” Scared by the suspect’s action the kid screamed out for help. “She told me in Spanish not to cry, but I wasn’t even crying,” the child added.

The rescuer, who hasn’t been identified, pretended to be Martinez’s mother and told her to let the girl go. She took the student inside the school and immediately called for the cops. The police eventually responded and the suspect, now identified as Claudia Hernandez Diaz was arrested. The suspect who is now in custody was described as a homeless woman.

“I was thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m going to live,'” the girl told the news channel after being rescued.

