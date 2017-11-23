Whoa! This woman raised more than Rs 1 crore for a homeless man who helped her

Kate McClure started a fundraiser for the homeless man who helped her. (Source: Kate McClure/Twitter) Kate McClure started a fundraiser for the homeless man who helped her. (Source: Kate McClure/Twitter)

If you have been wondering why your good deeds get you no rewards, this homeless man’s story will reaffirm your faith in positive returns. A New Jersey woman ran out of gas in Philadelphia but got a helping hand from a homeless man when he offered to buy her some with the last $20 he had. In return, the woman has now raised almost $160,000 to help the man, named Johnny Bobbitt Jr.

Kate McClure started the Gofundme.com campaign earlier this month to thank Bobbitt for the huge favour when she ran out of gas on Interstate95. McClure recalled that he walked up to her car with a red gas can that he bought with the last of his money. Check out the tweet here.

The story is in the link guys. Thanks so much for even taking a quick look! Let’s do something special http://t.co/MFugVz1mj2#philly#love — Kate McClure (@getjohnnyahome) November 11, 2017

In a long post, she also wrote that she didn’t have any money to pay him back at that time but later she returned several times to give him cash, food and clothes. After a while, she decided to start a fundraiser so the 34-year-old Bobbit could buy a house and take care of all his other expenses. According to the charity fund that McClure started for Bobbit, nearly $160,000 (which amounts to almost Rs 1 crore) of the $10,000 goal was raised by 5,383 people in 12 days, at the time of writing.

This is Johnny.

Driving into Philly one night, I made the mistake of thinking that I would be able to make it all the way down I- 95 with my gas light on. Needless to say, I was wrong. I never ran out of gas before, and my heart was beating out of my chest. I pulled over as far as I could, and got out of the car to head to the nearest gas station.

That’s when I met Johnny. Johnny sits on the side of the road every day, holding a sign. He saw me pull over and knew something was wrong. He told me to get back in the car and lock the doors. A few minutes later, he comes back with a red gas can. Using his last 20 dollars to make sure I could get home safe.

Johnny did not ask me for a dollar, and I couldn’t repay him at that moment because I didn’t have any cash, but I have been stopping by his spot for the past few weeks. I repaid him for the gas, gave him a jacket, gloves, a hat, and warm socks, and I give him a few dollars every time I see him.

I wish that I could do more for this selfless man, who went out of his way just to help me that day. He is such a great guy, and talking to him each time I see him makes me want to help him more and more.

One day I stopped to see him and had a few things in a bag to give him, one of which was a box of cereal bars so he could have something that he could carry around and eat. He was very appreciative as usual and the first thing he said was “do you want one?” Another time I dropped off 2 wawa gift cards and a case of water.. the first words that came out of his mouth were “I can’t wait to show the guys” (there are 2 others he hangs out with and they all take care of each other). If just those 2 statements alone do not give you a glimpse of the good heart this man has I’m not sure anything will.

I am raising money for Johnny. With the money, I would like to get him first and last month’s rent at an apartment, a reliable vehicle, and 4-6 months worth of expenses. He is very interested in finding a job, and I believe that with a place to be able to clean up every night and get a good night’s rest, his life can get back to being normal.

Truly believe that all Johnny needs is one little break. Hopefully with your help I can be the one to give it to him.

Please help this man get into a home. It is already getting so cold out in Philadelphia, and I can’t imagine what it will be like to be out there all winter. Any little bit will help.

