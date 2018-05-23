Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 23, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
‘I can fly an £80m jet, you can’t’: Female pilot’s TERRIFIC response to SEXIST men wins the day

In a Twitter thread, pilot Charlotte beautifully mused on how a few sexist incidents serve as yet another barrier to women interested in being pilots. Read on to know what happened.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: May 23, 2018 10:32:33 pm
pilot, sexist comment on pilot, Airline pilot Charlotte, male-dominated fields, male-dominated career, indian express, indian express trending news What do you think about the female pilot’s response to the sexist jokes made by co-workers? (Source: Getty Images)
There is no denying that most women have to be quite tolerant to deal with sexist or patronising comments when they choose a career that is majorly male-dominated. Although the mindset has changed in some parts of the world, the stigma remains the same at some places — irrespective of the fact that woman are equally talented as men.

Facing a similar situation, pilot Charlotte recently poured her heart out to share a discomforting experience that she faced due to two co-passengers while at work. In a Twitter thread, she beautifully mused on how these kinds of seemingly arbitrary sexist incidents serve as yet another barrier to women interested in becoming pilots.

“Being used to this kind of humour, my reaction, of course, was to be professional, laugh and ask them if they were enjoying the flight. It wasn’t unit later when a cabin crew member expressed her anger at the comment that it made me think. Why is this normal?” she tweeted, and shut their mouths up with her words: “Fact is, I can fly an £80m jet, you can’t.”

Read the whole thread here.

Her Twitter thread inspired other pilots, male and female to send some love and positive responses to her.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments below.

