Woman met SERIAL KILLER as 11-yr-old kid; later found out he also killed Gianni Versace

Narrating a scary incident, Jamilah King posted a long thread about her encounter with a "serial killer" when she was just 11 years old. She was shocked to later find out that he killed at least five men including iconic fashion designer Gianni Versace.

As a child, the danger of being manipulated by an unknown person is huge. Perhaps, that’s why most parents advise their kids to stay away from strangers. However, many people still try to take advantage of the little ones, if spotted alone or without the supervision of an adult. Narrating one such incident, a Twitter user posted a long thread about her encounter with a “serial killer”. Yes, you read that right!

Jamilah King tweeted to her followers saying, “Hi. I have a story to tell about meeting a serial killer. It’s nuts. But it’s true,” and recounted the scary experience on the networking website. She also wrote that she was later shocked to find out that the weird stranger had in fact been a serial killer — when she later heard about “a manhunt for some guy who was going on this cross-country murder spree” and got to know that “he killed at least five men, including Gianni Versace, during a three-month killing spree in 1997”.

The man was Andrew Cunanan, who shot the iconic fashion designer Gianni Versace in his mansion, invoking one of the most notorious murders of the 1990s. American Crime Story Season 2, titled The Assassination of Gianni Versace, explores how the spree killer was linked with Versace.

Read her Twitter thread here.

