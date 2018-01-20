Woman met SERIAL KILLER as 11-yr-old kid; later found out he also killed Gianni Versace

This woman’s scary tale has left scores of Twitter users gaping! (Source: Jamilah King/Twitter) This woman’s scary tale has left scores of Twitter users gaping! (Source: Jamilah King/Twitter)

As a child, the danger of being manipulated by an unknown person is huge. Perhaps, that’s why most parents advise their kids to stay away from strangers. However, many people still try to take advantage of the little ones, if spotted alone or without the supervision of an adult. Narrating one such incident, a Twitter user posted a long thread about her encounter with a “serial killer”. Yes, you read that right!

Jamilah King tweeted to her followers saying, “Hi. I have a story to tell about meeting a serial killer. It’s nuts. But it’s true,” and recounted the scary experience on the networking website. She also wrote that she was later shocked to find out that the weird stranger had in fact been a serial killer — when she later heard about “a manhunt for some guy who was going on this cross-country murder spree” and got to know that “he killed at least five men, including Gianni Versace, during a three-month killing spree in 1997”.

The man was Andrew Cunanan, who shot the iconic fashion designer Gianni Versace in his mansion, invoking one of the most notorious murders of the 1990s. American Crime Story Season 2, titled The Assassination of Gianni Versace, explores how the spree killer was linked with Versace.

Read her Twitter thread here.

Hi. I have a story to tell about meeting a serial killer. It’s nuts. But it’s true. So here goes. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

It was the spring of 1997. I was in the sixth grade. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

Every day after school, I’d go to the park by my house, the Panhandle, to play basketball. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

One day after school, the park was more empty than usual. I usually practiced on the half courts. But the full court was open, so I was pumped. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

So I’m there, doing my best MJ impression. And then I notice this guy who’s watching me. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

He’s older than me, an adult, but still pretty young. He’s wearing a long dark green coat. He’s standing on the sideline, between the park’s grass and the court. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

I tried to just ignore him. If you know the Panhandle in SF, you know that there are always characters lurking around, sketchy, but not dangerous. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

Besides, I was really pumped about having this full court to myself and I didn’t wanna give it up quite yet. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

But dude keeps staring. Soon, he walks from the sideline and stands beneath the basket. Now, I’m annoyed. But when I look at him, he looks…sad. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

But I’m not an idiot. So I start to gather my things to leave. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

Then he stops me. “Hey, you’re really good,” he says. I mutter a thank you and walk toward my bike, which is on the ground a few feet away. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

Then he calls toward me, “You should keep practicing.” I’m almost at my bike and fo some reason I’d turned around. Not sure if I was curious, or irritated, or what. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

And then he’s like, “here’s a dollar.” — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

Now, 11-year-old me knows better than to take anything from a stranger. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

And this dude is super sketchy. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

But a dollar is also real American currency, enough to buy two Baby Ruths. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

Should I ignore the dude and go on about my business? — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

I mean, every adult has always told me my whole life that taking things from a stranger is dangerous because that person could be a serial killer. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

But also sugar is a thing that I like, and a dollar would allow me to buy said sugar. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

So in a matter of moments, I’m doing the math in my head: Yes, I could die in this empty ass park. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

But there are two major streets on either side of the park, Fell on one side, Oak on the other. If he tries something, someone will hear me scream, right? — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

Anyway, I run up and take the dollar from the dude, barely looking at him. And then I hop on my bike and speed away. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

I don’t think much of it until months later, when I see that there’s a manhunt for some guy who’s going on this cross-country murder spree. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

And then on the news, there’s his mugshot. It’s the same guy who gave me a dollar. His name is Andrew Cunanan. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

So now I’m freaking out. And I do what all 11-year-old’s do in cases of emergencies: I tell my friends. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

I remember being in the yard at Roosevelt Middle School, and telling the homies: “yooooo! i met that serial killer dude on the news. he gave me a dollar and told me i was good at basketball!” — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

Of course, no one believed me. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

To this day, they still think I’m making this shit up. When I heard about the new Versace movie, I texted one of my best friends, a woman I’ve known since we were sixth graders. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

So anyway, I guess the moral of the story is this: believe your friends when they tell you crazy shit happens or else they will put you on blast via twitter cc @dreab839 — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

Oh, and also: I think I did buy that Baby Ruth and it was probably delicious because Baby Ruth’s always are and I am about all of the men that Cunanan killed and RIP Versace. The end. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

Somehow, there seems to be a debate over a crucial detail in this story. So I present you with this totally unbiased poll: — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

For the record: Cunanan killed at least five men, including Gianni Versace, during a three-month killing spree in 1997. He lived in San Francisco, began his murders in Minneapolis, and finally took his own life in Miami, after Versace’s murder. http://t.co/bpwZELbRuH — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

Also this is me at roughly the age in question, on the far left: pic.twitter.com/cF6j6mZzy3 — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 19, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd