Unbelievable! A woman rushed to firefighters to save her ‘stoned’ raccoon

Ever seen a stoned raccoon? This incident will leave you shocked.

If you heard there was a raccoon high on marijuana around, you’d probably think someone was cracking a silly joke. But, when a woman dashed at the door of Wayne Township fire station in Indianapolis, USA, the officers were shocked to see a raccoon, who had smoked excessive marijuana and was completely “stoned”.

The pet owner ran straight for help in the dead of the night to seek treatment for the “sick” creature. While talking to one of the media organisations, captain Mike Pruitt of Wayne Township fire station said that they were “quite worried” to see a woman seeking for help at such wee hours.

“As many times as the doorbell on the firehouse was pushed, the firefighters were quite certain that something bad was going on outside,” Pruitt told WTHR News. Reportedly, the pet raccoon appeared very lethargic and showed symptoms typical of a person exposed to marijuana, the fire captain added.

Although the matter looked quite serious on that night, the fire department later posted the “emergency” situation on Twitter with a hilarious illustration of a raccoon that indeed looked very high.

Story of the day! Our FF’s at Station 82 were awakened at 2 am last week to a person seeking treatment for her pet Raccoon. What was his illness you ask? The raccoon had smoked too much weed. Yes! It happened! As much as we love animals, there wasn’t much they could do. pic.twitter.com/lypHvrBZSJ — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) April 16, 2018

Twitterati also shared the good humour, and started posting a string of funny tweets on the micro-blogging site. Check out some reactions here.

How does a racoon even smoke weed — Jack (@infactjack) April 18, 2018

I was wondering as well, I am guessing it ate it 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/x4ko0zEtl4 — drixy (@drix78) April 18, 2018

Why, in this day and age, is there no video???!!!!!???? — Jumpin’ Jack Flash (@LyricsOfSongs4U) April 17, 2018

Later when the raccoon got the munchies… pic.twitter.com/7iRfoxonjm — Michelle Witte (@michellewitte) April 18, 2018

Are you guys sure he “smoked” it? This raccoon is pretty amazingly skilled! — marisol (@dirtytomato) April 18, 2018

Raccoon must have been really stressed out and tried to escape reality 😂😂 — Jay (@UXJayhn) April 18, 2018

So many questions on this story but I’ll start with… a pet raccoon!? http://t.co/GwLersQVrQ — Naomi Pescovitz (@NaomiPescovitz) April 16, 2018

