Follow Us:
Thursday, April 19, 2018
Presents Latest News

Unbelievable! A woman rushed to firefighters to save her ‘stoned’ raccoon

Wayne Township firefighters were awakened by a woman in the dead of the night to seek treatment for her pet animal who had fallen sick. Well, it wasn't health issues but her raccoon had smoked way too much marijuana.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: April 19, 2018 9:03:55 pm
stoned raccoon, raccoon marijuana, raccoon taking marijuana, indian express, symptoms typical of taking excess marijuana, indian express, trending news Ever seen a stoned raccoon? This incident will leave you shocked. (Source: Waynetwpfire/Twitter)
Related News

If you heard there was a raccoon high on marijuana around, you’d probably think someone was cracking a silly joke. But, when a woman dashed at the door of Wayne Township fire station in Indianapolis, USA, the officers were shocked to see a raccoon, who had smoked excessive marijuana and was completely “stoned”.

ALSO READ | VIDEO: Have you ever seen a ‘smoking’ elephant? This clip will leave you puzzled

The pet owner ran straight for help in the dead of the night to seek treatment for the “sick” creature. While talking to one of the media organisations, captain Mike Pruitt of Wayne Township fire station said that they were “quite worried” to see a woman seeking for help at such wee hours.

“As many times as the doorbell on the firehouse was pushed, the firefighters were quite certain that something bad was going on outside,” Pruitt told WTHR News. Reportedly, the pet raccoon appeared very lethargic and showed symptoms typical of a person exposed to marijuana, the fire captain added.

ALSO READ | VIDEO: SHOCKING! Orangutan smokes a CIGARETTE on camera in a zoo

Although the matter looked quite serious on that night, the fire department later posted the “emergency” situation on Twitter with a hilarious illustration of a raccoon that indeed looked very high.

Twitterati also shared the good humour, and started posting a string of funny tweets on the micro-blogging site. Check out some reactions here.

What do you think of the entire fiasco? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now