Woman leaves a ‘thank you’ note for coffee shop staff after an ugly break-up

Breaking up with your lover can sometimes be the toughest thing to do. From moving over the person you loved to turning a new page in life all by yourself, break-ups leave you in a state of loneliness. In such times, a helping hand, even from a stranger, comes as a saving grace. Something similar happened with this woman after she had an ugly break-up with her partner.

For the woman, it was a coffee shop’s staff who came to her rescue in time of her grief. To express her gratitude, she left a heart melting ‘thank you’ note for them. Sharing it, a Reddit user ‘goldenboy2191’ wrote: “Yesterday a woman came through our stand upset, we hooked her up with her drink on us. Today, we received this.”

“To the Tuesday September 5 morning staff,

You all are too good for this world.

Imagine finding out that your boyfriend has a massively pregnant wife that you knew nothing about. Imagine getting zero hours of sleep because you know you have to go to work with him and see his stupid, cheating, lying, stupid freaking face all day.

You’d probably just want some coffee to get you through that, right?

Now imagine going to your favourite coffee spot, ordering your favourite drink, having the team listen to your stupid problems, tell you that you’re too good for boys like that, make sure that your drink is the best white coffee kicker you’ve ever had, then tell you it’s free.

I ugly cried the whole way to work. That was literally the most you could have done for me and I am grateful for your kindness. I’m sorry I busted out in tears when you were nice to me. Please accept this seed paper as an apology and grow love with it.”

A lot of people were delighted to see the post and showered the staff with compliments. “Wow, that’s really special. I hope everything turns out alright for her. Whenever you perform an act of kindness, however small, you never know how much it might affect other people. Good on you and your coworkers,” one user commented, and another wrote: “You know, you can steel your heart against any kind of trouble, any kind of horror. But the simple act of kindness from a complete stranger will unstitch you.”

