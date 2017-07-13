Latest News

This woman asked for leave to focus on ‘mental health’, and her boss’ reply will leave you stumped

To take a break from the monotonous schedule so as to bust her emotional stress, a woman named Madalyn Parker, working as a web developer and engineer, wrote an email titled ‘Where’s Madalyn’ to her boss.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 13, 2017 7:06 pm
mental stress, work pressure, mental stress leave, leave for mental issues, bust stress, work overload, work life stress, work stress office, indian express, indian express news Madalyn Parker went on to share the sweet conversation on Twitter. (Source: Thinkstock Images)
Top News

Workplace stress is taking a toll on most people. And, with the deadlines and added responsibilities, the pressure is ever increasing. It’s not just physical discomfort that troubles people, but a lot of them are also experiencing mental trauma. With no time for extra-curricular activities to ease out the tension, a cloud of worry looms over most heads.

To take a break from the monotonous schedule so as to bust her emotional stress, a woman named Madalyn Parker, working as a web developer and engineer wrote an email titled ‘Where’s Madalyn’ to her boss for a leave. “Hey team,” she wrote, adding, “I’m taking (leave) today and tomorrow to focus on my mental health. Hopefully, I’ll be back next week refreshed and back to 100 percent.”

Wondering what her boss replied? As surprising as it may sound, the CEO of her company — Ben Congleton — wrote back to her, ““Hey Madalyn, I just wanted to personally thank you for sending emails like this. Every time you do, I use it as a reminder of the importance of using sick days for mental health – I can’t believe this is not standard practice in all organisations. You are an example to us all, and help cut through the stigma so we can all bring our whole selves to work.”

Parker went on to share the sweet conversation on Twitter, and it garnered a lot of eyeballs. Take a look at her tweet here.

Here’s how others responded to her tweet.

Such a kind gesture, isn’t it?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 13: Latest News