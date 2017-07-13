This woman asked for leave to focus on ‘mental health’, and her boss’ reply will leave you stumped

Madalyn Parker went on to share the sweet conversation on Twitter. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Madalyn Parker went on to share the sweet conversation on Twitter. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Workplace stress is taking a toll on most people. And, with the deadlines and added responsibilities, the pressure is ever increasing. It’s not just physical discomfort that troubles people, but a lot of them are also experiencing mental trauma. With no time for extra-curricular activities to ease out the tension, a cloud of worry looms over most heads.

To take a break from the monotonous schedule so as to bust her emotional stress, a woman named Madalyn Parker, working as a web developer and engineer wrote an email titled ‘Where’s Madalyn’ to her boss for a leave. “Hey team,” she wrote, adding, “I’m taking (leave) today and tomorrow to focus on my mental health. Hopefully, I’ll be back next week refreshed and back to 100 percent.”

Wondering what her boss replied? As surprising as it may sound, the CEO of her company — Ben Congleton — wrote back to her, ““Hey Madalyn, I just wanted to personally thank you for sending emails like this. Every time you do, I use it as a reminder of the importance of using sick days for mental health – I can’t believe this is not standard practice in all organisations. You are an example to us all, and help cut through the stigma so we can all bring our whole selves to work.”

Parker went on to share the sweet conversation on Twitter, and it garnered a lot of eyeballs. Take a look at her tweet here.

When the CEO responds to your out of the office email about taking sick leave for mental health and reaffirms your decision. 💯 pic.twitter.com/6BvJVCJJFq — madalyn (@madalynrose) June 30, 2017

Here’s how others responded to her tweet.

But *vacations* are for mental health too. So then really what’s difference btwn sick leave & vacation leave? Could be just 1 leave policy — Andrew Cohen (@acohenNY) July 1, 2017

Having them separate helps me reason about them. I took an entire month off to do partial hospitalization last summer and that was sick… — madalyn (@madalynrose) July 1, 2017

… leave. I still felt like I could use vacation time because I didn’t use it and it’s a separate concept. — madalyn (@madalynrose) July 1, 2017

Agreed. “I want to go hang out with family” and “I need to separate from stressors” are quite different. I want my co to be like yours. — Matt Olson (@carnivorous8008) July 1, 2017

I took a mental health afternoon at my last job and got passive aggressive documentation about the mental health coverage in our health plan — Janie Clayton (@RedQueenCoder) July 1, 2017

I’m gonna have to start job hunting soon and I’m mentally ill & have panic attacks. Thanks for giving me hope that I can find a job as I am. — ollie🌱 (@recarmdran) July 2, 2017

Are y’all hiring — Anthony Ly (@Funkopedia) July 10, 2017

Such a kind gesture, isn’t it?

