This 26-year-old woman is now growing her beard after 14 yrs of panic-striken shaving

One of the most common problems, thanks to the sedentary lifestyles many of us are living, plaguing women is PCOS — Polycystic Ovary Syndrome. The condition results in a spurt in the growth of facial hair, menstrual irregularity, acne, obesity and hormonal imbalance. While treatment includes removing the excess hair, Nova Galaxia is spreading messages on body positivity and acceptance by growing her beard. According to a report by Metro, the 26-year-old stopped shaving her face in 2017, after decades of doing so (even before going to school). She took part in the No Shave November campaign to spread cancer awareness, as a course of which she embraced her facial hair. She also found happiness and inspiration in her girlfriend, Ash, a model who does not identify as male or female, whom she met in 2012. Galaxia often takes to her Facebook page to talk about body image, acceptance and how embracing her “bearded-ness” helped her overcome self-esteem issues and become happier than she was.

“By this stage, I was shaving every single day before school. It was getting really thick and I would have a panic if I ever forgot my razor at sleepovers. I’d get up early and shave, pretending I was desperate for a shower, but really I couldn’t stand to let myself be seen with a beard,” she was quoted saying.

Here are some of the posts from her Facebook page.

Addressing people calling her posts on social media a means to seek attention, this is what Galaxia wrote:

“All these people out here calling me an attention seeker. You’re right! I’m seeking attention for people with my condition. I want people with polycystic ovarian syndrome or other syndromes that result in body hair considered abnormal for their gender to see me and perhaps realize, “hey, I’m alright. There’s nothing wrong with me, and I can be confident in my own body if I choose to.”

I started growing my beard specifically for my own personal growth. I started speaking about it publically to reach out to others who lived with the self hate that I used to.

I’d rather be seeking attention for a positive and good cause than wasting any of my time projecting negativity out into the world. There’s enough of that out there. I’ll continue being an attention seeker for the rest of my life so long as I’m doing good and bringing people happiness. If my happiness makes you miserable, well, that’s just too bad.”

