Car-POOLing? Woman forgets to park car properly; it rolls back and falls in a pool

Carpooling is a system that is often looked upon as a sustainable and eco-friendly way of travelling. However, a woman has managed to give the term a new meaning altogether by committing a silly a mistake. The pictures of the car drowned in the pool were shared on Facebook by Florida’s Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the post, the incident took place when a woman stepped out of her car to run back to her apartment to get some money. Unfortunately, she assumed that she had put the vehicle in the park but it turns out that she hadn’t. Her husband and daughter were in the vehicle when it rolled back, crashed through a gate and fell in the swimming pool.

The Facebook post read, “‘New meaning to the term carpool – Mom thought she put the car in Park when she ran back in to the apartment to grab money. Apparently it didn’t go all the way into park. Husband and daughter were in the car when it went in the pool. All parties are ok,’ one of our deputies who responded to this ‘car in pool’ call on Okaloosa Island said.”

While the family was fortunate that no one got hurt, the silly mistake could have done a lot of damage. Next time you plan to park your car, make sure you check the gear before getting out.

