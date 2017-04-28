A lot of people resonated with the parents’ conversation. (Source: Thinkstock Images) A lot of people resonated with the parents’ conversation. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Do you have a furry friend? Well, many of us share an unbreakable bond with our pets or see our friends obsessing over their pets, and wonder how the little animal becomes the apple of their eyes. While it may seem absurd to many, a woman had the shock of her life when she faced a rather anti-climactic experience waiting at an airport restaurant.

Nichole Nordeman, who is an author and a songwriter according to her Facebook bio, happened to hear a young couple talking to their “son” and his grandparents on FaceTime. “Well look at YOU, big boy! So big! So handsome! Are you being so good for Nana???” they gush over their little son, Nordeman wrote in her post. Overwhelmed by their love for their child, she decided to take a look at their little baby, only to realise they were talking to their dog! Surprised, aren’t you?

“Sitting in airport restaurant listening to a young couple FaceTime with their baby and his grandparents. It’s so adorable and they are obviously having serious separation anxiety on their trip. They are cooing and gushing and exclaiming “well look at YOU, big boy! So big! So handsome! Are you being so good for Nana???” Then one million questions for Nana about how the feeding and pooping are going, and a reminder about favorite blankies and toys. They ask to say goodbye to baby one last time, and they nearly collapse with joy when he’s back on the screen. “Mommy and Daddy love you! You are the best boy!! We’re coming home so soon!”

I’m literally crying into my latte because it’s so precious and I turn around to try and get a sneak peek at the baby on their FaceTime video.

It’s a yellow lab.”

Awww-dorable! And, if you’ve seen the Hollywood movie Hachi: A Dog’s Tale, you’ll definitely connect to this furry tale.

First Published on: April 28, 2017 5:18 pm

