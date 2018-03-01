This woman decided to go natural and ditch the razor; her photos are body-positivity personified

Sonia Cytrowska didn’t shave her body hair for over a year, and posted pictures on Instagram to inspire others. (Source: bodyhairmovement/Instagram) Sonia Cytrowska didn’t shave her body hair for over a year, and posted pictures on Instagram to inspire others. (Source: bodyhairmovement/Instagram)

Is smooth and silky how all women should look like? Well, that’s what most people think. But, should it be a compulsion? Changing that chain of thought, a Polish woman shared her story of how she didn’t shave or wax her body hair for over one year. Sonia Cytrowska ditched the razor and didn’t look back. What’s more, her husband also lent his support to the 28-year-old.

Cytrowska posted pictures of her body hair on her Instagram account bodyhairmovement to inspire body positivity. “Some time ago I gave myself a word that I won’t remove my bodyhair unless I will know that shaving them is entirely my decision. I wanted to stop ads brainwashing my mind & give up thinking ‘I should shave because everyone is doing this’,” one of her posts was captioned. Elaborating on her task list, she also wrote:

“This is my task list which I made to achieve my goal:

-get to know how my body hair will look without any interference,

– reach the acceptance to all my body hair while looking in the mirror,

– stop being ashamed in front of the others, even if they whisper and stare at me,

– be free from need to explain “oh it’s just project, I know it looks terrible/unsexy/masculine/etc. It’s temporary you know”,

– be free from belief that I have to fulfill someone’s expectation about my appearance,

– and finally be free from fear that others will reject me if they will know how I REALLY look like.”

Check out the pictures here.

IndianExpress.com has written to Cytrowska, and is awaiting her reply.

