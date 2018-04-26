Follow Us:
Thursday, April 26, 2018
True millennial! Woman delivers baby alone with help only from YouTube videos

Tia Freeman realised that she was going into labour while going through customs at the airport. Not keen to give birth there, she rushed to her hotel room and started watching videos on YouTube to find the best way to deliver her baby.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 26, 2018 8:43:19 pm
woman deliver baby hotel room, hotel room baby, youtube videos help lady deliver baby, woman deliver baby alone, baby delivered alone, viral story, viral photos, indian express, indian express news The 22-year-old reached her hotel room and started watching YouTube videos to find the best way to deliver her baby. (Source: JohnsonJakob/Twitter)
A computer specialist in the US Air Force, Tia Freeman was unsure about her pregnancy, and was in for a huge shock when she started going through contractions while travelling from US to Germany. The 22-year-old, who was in a “denial” mode when she was informed about her pregnancy six months into her term, assumed that the pain she was going through was probably from food poisoning due to the meal she had eaten.

However, Freeman realised that she was actually going into labour while going through customs. At that moment she had just landed in Istanbul for a stopover. Not keen to give birth at the airport, she decided to go to her hotel room and started watching YouTube videos to find the best way to deliver a baby. The incident came to light after she took to social media and shared her ordeal. Wondering how she managed to do it all by herself? Read her thread here:

Her first go-to help came from Google. Even though she couldn’t get all the answers on the Internet, she was hell-bent on not giving birth at the airport, and hence decided to go back to her hotel.

Quite a story, isn’t it? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

