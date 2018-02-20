Woman chases a purse snatcher, but buys him coffee later; read on to know why

A woman chased a thief, but instead of punishing him, she bought him coffee. (Source: Thinkstock Images) A woman chased a thief, but instead of punishing him, she bought him coffee. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

A Canadian woman’s monotonous day turned eventful after she chased down a purse snatcher but ended up treating him with a cup of coffee. Tess Aboughoushe was returning to her office after a lunch-hour appointment at the chiropractor, when she heard someone scream, “Stop. Thief. He took my wallet.” Instantly, Aboughoushe sprinted after the thief for two blocks and found him cowering in an alley, a CBC report stated.

“I was walking back to my office and crossing the street and a lady calls out, ‘Stop. Thief. He took my wallet.’ Just like in the movies, she screams and I see this man start to run. I didn’t stop to think or anything. I just kind of took off after the guy,” Aboughoushe told CBC.

According to the report, the man shoved his hand into his pocket and Aboughoushe doubted that he might have a knife. However, the man began to weep and gave the wallet back. The lady, whose wallet the man had snatched, also reached the spot and Aboughoushe returned the wallet to her. “I offered the guy a coffee because you could tell he was very distraught and upset,” Aboughoushe told CBC Radio’s Edmonton AM.

“He came out from behind the dumpster and said, in a conciliatory way, ‘Here is the wallet, I can’t do this anymore, I’m sorry, just take it, take it.’ So I took the wallet, and the woman caught up soon after. I gave it back to her and he stayed there, apologizing a lot,” she narrated.

She clicked a picture of the man as evidence and then bought him a cup of coffee. “If you treat people like they are human, you hope they will respond in kind,” Aboughoushe told CTV News. While she has filed a police report, she does not expect any charges to be laid on the accused.

