Woman breaks up with boyfriend after being fat-shamed; Twitterati extend their support

We all know someone or the other who has been made to feel bad about their weight. Body shaming is fairly common, not only among friends but also among lovers. Recently, a girl with the Twitter handle @babyyygucci shared a similar experience where she was told by her boyfriend, with whom she later broke up, that she had put on weight. “Also the main issue is your gut might stick out more than mine and that’s just weird,” he had written to her.

She shared screenshots of their conversation and wrote, “I am 120 pounds. I have been for about 5 months. My partner said this to me. Am I overreacting for feeling hurt by this? I’m at a loss and just can’t even comprehend how someone who claims to love me can say this,” she wrote. She also went on to write that she was 120 pounds (54 kg) when they had met two months back. Later, sharing pictures of herself, she wrote, “My journey of my body has been long. In highschool I was 80-90 and my doctors never figured out why I couldn’t keep on weight. At 20, I started gaining. When i did, I never felt happier and more healthy. I worked hard for this body. I am 120 pounds of pure growth.”

Her tweet soon went viral and people on social media extended their support. While some told her that nothing was wrong with her, others told her to leave the man. “I haven’t been able to see him since I posted this. With the help of my therapist today I have a plan to end things and move on. I will be seeing him tomorrow and dropping a hefty 180 pounds. The support I got is amazing. I really thought only my few twitter friends would reply! she wrote and also informed that much like what many had suggested she broke up with the guy. “I want to update you guys that we are broken up. He was really unhappy and felt like shit, especially after knowing my tweet went viral. He has told me he’ll use this as a learning experience to be a better person. And here I am, single and free,” she wrote. Indianexpress.com has reached out to her for comments.

I am 120 pounds. I have been for about 5 months.

My partner said this to me. Am I overreacting for feeling hurt by this? I’m at a loss and just can’t even comprehend how someone who claims to love me can say this. pic.twitter.com/JpOrtkSZ4h — shelbs (@babyyygucci) March 30, 2018

I also want to say, I was 120 when he met me 2 months ago. — shelbs (@babyyygucci) March 30, 2018

My journey of my body has been long. In highschool I was 80-90 and my doctors never figured out why I couldn’t keep on weight. At 20, I started gaining. When i did, I never felt happier and more healthy. I worked hard for this body. I am 120 pounds of pure growth. pic.twitter.com/vyLGUuT0fu — shelbs (@babyyygucci) March 30, 2018

I haven’t been able to see him since I posted this. With the help of my therapist today I have a plan to end things and move on. I will be seeing him tomorrow and dropping a hefty 180 pounds. The support I got is amazing. I really thought only my few twitter friends would reply! — shelbs (@babyyygucci) March 30, 2018

I want to update you guys that we are broken up. He was really unhappy and felt like shit, especially after knowing my tweet went viral. He has told me he’ll use this as a learning experience to be a better person. And here I am, single and free 😇 — shelbs (@babyyygucci) April 1, 2018

And this is how people reacted.

Me trying to find the “beer gut” pic.twitter.com/AMdeJhNG1h — DeVanté Foxx Charles (@ButImTigerWoods) March 31, 2018

girl you are SOOO effing beautiful okay. im so happy you are planning on leaving him because you deserve someone who will love you at any weight and always make you feel beautiful and loved. youll find a guy like that i promise, just gotta get through assholes like him💛💛 — hannah (@_hannahaleene) March 31, 2018

Break up with them now. It’s only going to get worse. Five months is still the honeymoon phase. If it’s like this now, a year down the line is gonna be awful. Get out. — Ali Barthwell (@wtflanksteak) March 31, 2018

You need to let that person go. You are clearly a healthy weight. — Alice (@MySubBoxIsFull) March 31, 2018

HONEY. I was in this spot. He made me run on a treadmill while I was crying and having a panic attack. Leave now. Please — T (@witchyfemme) March 30, 2018

You’re perfectly fine babe. ❤️ I’m 127 lbs. I haven’t grown in years, and I’m a male. You’re doing amazing — Him 🌹 (@_dontraee) March 30, 2018

