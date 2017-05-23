What’s the most obvious thing you’ve been mansplained? Twitterati come up with hilarious (irritating) responses

The belief that a woman’s opinion does not matter forms the crux of mansplaining. (Source: Thinkstock Images) The belief that a woman’s opinion does not matter forms the crux of mansplaining. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

It’s not uncommon for women to find themselves in situations where they’re spoken to in a rather condescending and patronising manner by their male counterparts. Or when a woman was trying to say something, and the conversation was hijacked by another man, saying the same things – instead of her. These are not stray incidents, but rather a common phenomenon. Most women go through this ‘power struggle’ in conversations, or witness this happening with other women – and the popular term for that is mansplaining.

The Oxford English Dictionary describes mainsplaining as “(of a man) explain (something) to someone, typically a woman, in a manner regarded as condescending or patronizing”. This pretty much says it all, doesn’t it.

Well, given the universality of this phenomenon, Nicole Froio, a PhD student in the UK, decided to gather some mansplaining incidents from women across the social media space. Froio tweeted out a request on Twitter asking women to respond with examples of “the most obvious things a man has ever mansplained to you”. Soon, there were a flood of responses and some of them are pretty darn funny. The most frequent mansplainers seemed to be their colleagues, husband and friends.

While one person tweeted out saying how a person tried to undermine her argument by quoting an expert – that other expert being the same woman, another posted about how a man thought it perfectly fine to explain the political history of her home to country to her, just because he’d read a book!

Well, this was the tweet that started it all.

Quote this tweet with the most obvious thing a man has ever mansplained to you. — curious woman (@NicoleFroio) May 16, 2017

And in came the responses.

Sometimes things were as obvious as this.

@NicoleFroio When my husband was explaining how to properly pronounce Greek. Greek is my native language, he grew up in Georgia in a Jewish household. — Anastasia (@ClimberStasia) May 18, 2017

Yes, this happened too.

@NicoleFroio How to pronounce my name. :/ — Anindita Debnath (@PartTimeCook) May 17, 2017

And this.

A live-in boyfriend who never cooked trying to tell me I chopped garlic wrong. Bitch, I’m Sicilian. Sit down http://t.co/v97U9X4cLi — CRREdwards 💬 (@CRREdwards) May 17, 2017

Apparently some men know more about child birth than women. Sample this.

@NicoleFroio When a man explained to me that childbirth was no different than pooping. — Belinda McBride (@Belinda_McBride) May 17, 2017

And sometimes about menstrual cramps.

@NicoleFroio A male ob/gyn told me that if I focussed harder on my work or picked up an interesting hobby my menstrual cramps wouldn’t bother me so much. — Kimberly Willardson (@kimberrry) May 18, 2017

Yes, she had to go through this.

@NicoleFroio I had someone try to explain the political history of my home country to me. He’d read an article in a magazine — Sam S (@EmCatMom) May 17, 2017

Some were rather funny, albeit unintentionally.

@NicoleFroio I gave a brief summary of fascism under Hitler vs Mussolini. Guy replies to ask me if I know what fascism is. He explains it’s not nazism. — Holly E Smith (@HollyESmith1) May 17, 2017

Can it get any better or perhaps any worse than this? Probably not.

@NicoleFroio Someone argued an article I wrote was wrong by quoting an expert source.

The expert source? Another article I wrote

Same byline — Mika McKinnon (@mikamckinnon) May 20, 2017

Or weirder than this?

@NicoleFroio My heritage. Argued I had Irish roots(I don’t). Stormed off when I didn’t agree insisting he was right. Weirdest mansplain ever — BarnascombeButNot (@JBranscome72) May 17, 2017

Or this.

@NicoleFroio A non-Irish man explained to me that Colleen isn’t a real name because it means girl in Irish. Therefore, my own name isn’t a name. — Colleen Doran (@ColleenDoran) May 18, 2017

