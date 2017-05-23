Latest News

What’s the most obvious thing you’ve been mansplained? Twitterati come up with hilarious (irritating) responses

Mansplaining, or the attitude of a man to speak to another woman in a condescending or patronising way, is more common than what one would imagine.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 23, 2017 7:17 pm
men talking down on women. mansplaining, examples of mansplaining, different ways women are mansplained, indian express, indian express news The belief that a woman’s opinion does not matter forms the crux of mansplaining. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

It’s not uncommon for women to find themselves in situations where they’re spoken to in a rather condescending and patronising manner by their male counterparts. Or when a woman was trying to say something, and the conversation was hijacked by another man, saying the same things – instead of her. These are not stray incidents, but rather a common phenomenon. Most women go through this ‘power struggle’ in conversations, or witness this happening with other women – and the popular term for that is mansplaining.

The Oxford English Dictionary describes mainsplaining as “(of a man) explain (something) to someone, typically a woman, in a manner regarded as condescending or patronizing”. This pretty much says it all, doesn’t it.

Well, given the universality of this phenomenon, Nicole Froio, a PhD student in the UK, decided to gather some mansplaining incidents from women across the social media space. Froio tweeted out a request on Twitter asking women to respond with examples of “the most obvious things a man has ever mansplained to you”. Soon, there were a flood of responses and some of them are pretty darn funny. The most frequent mansplainers seemed to be their colleagues, husband and friends.

While one person tweeted out saying how a person tried to undermine her argument by quoting an expert – that other expert being the same woman, another posted about how a man thought it perfectly fine to explain the political history of her home to country to her, just because he’d read a book!

Well, this was the tweet that started it all.

And in came the responses.

Sometimes things were as obvious as this.

Yes, this happened too.

And this.

Apparently some men know more about child birth than women. Sample this.

And sometimes about menstrual cramps.

Yes, she had to go through this.

Some were rather funny, albeit unintentionally.

Can it get any better or perhaps any worse than this? Probably not.

Or weirder than this?

Or this.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

May 23: Latest News