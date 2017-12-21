Woman accidentally texts Sarah Michelle Gellar her engagement news only to get a heart-warming reply

Celebrity Sarah Michelle Gellar knows best how to surprise her fans. (Source: Wiki commons) Celebrity Sarah Michelle Gellar knows best how to surprise her fans. (Source: Wiki commons)

Sarah Michelle Gellar congratulated a newly engaged couple on Facebook after the woman accidentally messaged her, instead of pinging her sister. Charlyn Willis, 28, sent an engagement ring selfie to the Buffy star instead of her sister. The it was a serendipitous wrong number when the celebrity shared her picture on social media with a congratulatory message.

While Gellar’s response won several hearts on social media Willis was thrilled with all the attention. “Omg! Thank you Sarah!” Willis wrote in a comment on Gellar’s Facebook page. “His name is Dennis! Thank you so much for this. You’ve truly made my engagement experience even more of a life changer! Please know when we set a date, I’ll be reaching out to invite you, Freddie, and the kids!”

Soon after Gellar shared the cute picture, it went viral in no time and people can’t stop talking about the lovely goof-up that happened. This, right here, is why I love Sarah Michelle Gellar so much. Congrats, Charlyn! I hope you and your fiance share many wonderful, happy years together,” read of one the many comments in the same vein.

