Winter Olympics 2018: The Simpsons predicted not one but two events at PyeongChang

There are shows like Game of Thrones and The Crown that win audience’s heart and mind in a very short time and then there are F.R.I.E.N.D.S and Grey’s Anatomy that fans keep going back to because they’re a part of the social construct. One such other show that has not only acquired cult status but also placed itself as a clairvoyant is The Simpsons. The animation series not only entertains us with its humour but has successfully freaked us out with its prophecies! And ever since it was known that the superhit animated show had predicted Donald Trump’s victory 16 years before it actually happened, people are always looking out for things that have already appeared on the show. And now it seems 2018 too started with not one but two mind-boggling The Simpsons predictions!

The show had two eerie connections with the recently concluded Winter Olympics in South Korea — first, a squirrel running onto the snowboarding slope and narrowly escaping death, and second, the US team winning gold in curling. The two uncanny resemblances have fans going crazy.

As it happened, during the snowboarding event, a squirrel decided to wander onto Austrian boarder Daniela Ulbing’s course out of nowhere. Luckily, the athlete successfully dodged it. This incident found resonance way back in 2010, when a Simpsons Season 8 episode — titled ‘Mountain of Madness’ — showed a similar squirrel incident involving Homer and Mr Burns’ “rocket house”! The show’s writer Josh Weinstein was quick to draw a comparison and share the observation online.

Simpsons predicted it pic.twitter.com/pSMb4FVP3p — Josh Weinstein (@Joshstrangehill) February 24, 2018

Simpson’s predictions, is there anything they can’t do????? — Kirt (@BarbieQuinn5) February 25, 2018

These are getting frighteningly obscure http://t.co/khepDVa3qG — Adam Saich (@Adamsaich_) February 24, 2018

While some did raise questions on the obscurity of the association, what happened next, blew everyone’s mind. Team USA won a surprising gold in a spectacular performance in curling.

But even before anyone knew which team would win, it seems the writers of the show knew all along it’s going to be the US vs Sweden on the icy floor! Yes, The Simpsons had predicted this exact triumph also in 2010, when Homer and the US team beat — no points for guessing — Sweden.

In an episode titled, ‘Boy meets Curl’, it showed Marge and Homer form a curling team and go on to represent the US and beat Sweden on the global arena.

No one could have predicted that the US would win curling gold, right? Actually, the Simpsons did in a February 14, 2010 episode. They beat Sweden, who the US happened to beat to win gold today (H/T @dansnierson) pic.twitter.com/0gkhycQ3xF — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 25, 2018

.@TheSimpsons medal ceremony filmed by us in 2010 pic.twitter.com/0L6HOpVoV6 — Al Jean (@AlJean) February 24, 2018

Fans too chimed in by tweeting out photos from the episode.

Canada not winning an Olympic Curling medal is The Simpsons’ most impressive prediction so far. The USA getting Gold over Sweden is a nice touch as well. pic.twitter.com/smShvuPW1b — Big German Hockey Fan (@Dan_Lamma) February 25, 2018

The Simpsons did it again. In 2010 they Predicted the US would win a Gold in Curling against Sweden. @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/s3JRwnu6bw — Barstool Heartland (@barstoolhrtland) February 25, 2018

US over Sweden in curling is my favorite Simpsons predictions to come true #simpsons #Miracurl pic.twitter.com/EGAQpxv9Ch — Christopher Brennan (@CKozalBrennan) February 24, 2018

What.The.Hell. Simpsons 2010. USA over Sweden, Curling pic.twitter.com/swv7PMscM9 — Fat Apollo (@realfatapollo) February 25, 2018

“USA Beats Sweden For the Gold Medal in Curling!” Simpsons did it.http://t.co/ryZ9xtdgL6 — Daddy Warpig (@Daddy_Warpig) February 25, 2018

Id be 20 times more impressed if someone in the #usacurling won with a broken arm like in the Simpsons, either way Congratulations. #curling — You Saw It Today (@yousawittoday) February 26, 2018

*Simpsons predicts USA over Sweden in curling* *USA defeats Sweden for curling gold in real life* pic.twitter.com/OcaSB47ULP — ’16 Cujo Knows (@cujoknows) February 25, 2018

This is getting ridiculous. The Simpsons are undefeated on predictions. http://t.co/pGHc437pno — James (@JamesLUFC) February 25, 2018

This whole #Simpsons predicting the future is freaking me out!! Now they guessed our curling gold down to the opponent?!! — Joshua Braun (@Brauncos30) February 25, 2018

After the buzz reached The Simpsons executive producer Matt Selman, he tweeted: “Occasionally we predict something good, just to mix it up.”

Occasionally we predict something good, just to mix it up http://t.co/MkYGYmAijW — Matt Selman (@mattselman) February 25, 2018

Too many coincidences? Who knows what The Simpsons will predict next.

🤔thinking we need to rewatch The Simpsons just to prepare ourselves some of their predictions have been spot on. Wondering what else they have predicted… http://t.co/3oZOQnEhOn — Karen Done (@kwdone) February 26, 2018

The Simpsons has now predicted the US curling gold over Sweden, President Trump, Disney buying parts of Fox & the FIFA scandal pic.twitter.com/MEckskFDSW — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 25, 2018

I’ll have to start watching The Simpsons now they’re predicting everything — Maya O. (@AvocadosAreLit) February 25, 2018

The Simpsons are undefeated at predictions I swear — 🅾Ⓜ #UN (@omurillo57) February 25, 2018

