  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

Winter Olympics 2018: The Simpsons predicted not one but two events at PyeongChang

The Simpsons predicted two things that happened at PyeongChang 2018, first, a squirrel running onto the snowboarding slope and narrowly escaping death, and second, the US team winning gold in curling. We probably need to rewatch the show for more predictions.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: February 26, 2018 4:06 pm
winter olympics, olympics 2018, the simpsons, PyeongChang 2018, PyeongChang simpsons prediction, simpsons predictions, simpsons us curling olympics, simpson squirrel snowboarding, viral news, twitter buzz, indian express These two uncanny coincidences at the Winter Olympics with The Simpsons‘ earlier episodes have freaked people out.
Related News

There are shows like Game of Thrones and The Crown that win audience’s heart and mind in a very short time and then there are F.R.I.E.N.D.S and Grey’s Anatomy that fans keep going back to because they’re a part of the social construct. One such other show that has not only acquired cult status but also placed itself as a clairvoyant is The Simpsons. The animation series not only entertains us with its humour but has successfully freaked us out with its prophecies! And ever since it was known that the superhit animated show had predicted Donald Trump’s victory 16 years before it actually happened, people are always looking out for things that have already appeared on the show. And now it seems 2018 too started with not one but two mind-boggling The Simpsons predictions!

The show had two eerie connections with the recently concluded Winter Olympics in South Korea — first, a squirrel running onto the snowboarding slope and narrowly escaping death, and second, the US team winning gold in curling. The two uncanny resemblances have fans going crazy.

As it happened, during the snowboarding event, a squirrel decided to wander onto Austrian boarder Daniela Ulbing’s course out of nowhere. Luckily, the athlete successfully dodged it. This incident found resonance way back in 2010, when a Simpsons Season 8 episode — titled ‘Mountain of Madness’ — showed a similar squirrel incident involving Homer and Mr Burns’ “rocket house”! The show’s writer Josh Weinstein was quick to draw a comparison and share the observation online.

While some did raise questions on the obscurity of the association, what happened next, blew everyone’s mind. Team USA won a surprising gold in a spectacular performance in curling.

But even before anyone knew which team would win, it seems the writers of the show knew all along it’s going to be the US vs Sweden on the icy floor! Yes, The Simpsons had predicted this exact triumph also in 2010, when Homer and the US team beat — no points for guessing — Sweden.

In an episode titled, ‘Boy meets Curl’, it showed Marge and Homer form a curling team and go on to represent the US and beat Sweden on the global arena.

Fans too chimed in by tweeting out photos from the episode.

After the buzz reached The Simpsons executive producer Matt Selman, he tweeted: “Occasionally we predict something good, just to mix it up.”

Too many coincidences? Who knows what The Simpsons will predict next.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Feb 26: Latest News