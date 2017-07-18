Latest News

China bans the beloved ‘Winnie the Pooh’; and the reason will make you cringe

Posts bearing the image and the Chinese characters for Winnie the Pooh were still permitted on the Twitter-like Weibo platform. But comments referencing "Little Bear Winnie" — Pooh's Chinese name — turned up error messages saying the user could not proceed because "this content is illegal."

winnie the pooh, pooh banned in china, china bans pooh, winnie the pooh china, pooh xi jinping, xi jinping china, winnie the pooh xi jinping, indian express, indian express news Winnie the Pooh, one of the most cherished cartoon characters, has been banned in China! (Source: Twitter)
Has Winnie the Pooh done something to anger China’s censors? The lovable but dimwitted bear, with a weakness for “hunny,” has been surprisingly blocked on Chinese social networks. While there has been no official explanation, buzz is that the self-described “bear of very little brain” has been used in the past in a meme comparing him to portly Chinese President Xi Jinping. Comparisons between Xi and Pooh first emerged in 2013, after Chinese social media users began circulating a pair of pictures that placed an image of Pooh and his slender tiger friend “Tigger” beside a photograph of Xi walking with then-US President Barack Obama.

In 2014, a photographed handshake between Xi and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was matched with an image of Pooh gripping the hoof of his gloomy donkey friend Eeyore. And in 2015, the political analysis portal Global Risk Insights called a picture of Xi standing up through the roof of a parade car paired with an image of a Winnie the Pooh toy car “China’s most censored photo” of the year.

Winnie the Pooh stickers have also been removed from WeChat's official "sticker gallery," but user-generated gifs of the bear are still available on the popular messaging app.

With the chaos on Chinese social media, Twitterati also fired their opinions peppered with sarcasm and disappointment. Take a look at some tweets here.

Qiao Mu, an independent media studies scholar and former professor at Beijing Foreign Studies University, said the blocked bear content was unsurprising given the ruling Communist Party’s sensitivity to depictions of its leader. It is a particularly sensitive year as Xi is expected to consolidate power at a key party congress this fall. “It’s very murky what’s allowed and what isn’t, because officials never put out statements describing precisely what will be censored,” Qiao said, noting that many Winnie the Pooh photos were still proliferating on the Chinese internet.

In other contexts, references to the staple Chinese breakfast food “baozi” have been taken down for evoking the president’s nickname: “Steamed Bun Xi,” Qiao said. Today many Chinese social media users were testing the boundaries of the restrictions imposed on the bear who groan, “oh, bother” when things don’t go his way. “Poor Little Winnie,” one Weibo user wrote. “What did this adorable honey-loving bear ever do to provoke anyone?”

