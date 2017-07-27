Want a job? The British Royal Family is hiring, and their listing on LinkedIn has gone viral

Are you applying for the job? (Source: File Photo) Are you applying for the job? (Source: File Photo)

Are you looking for a high profile job? Well, Kensington Palace has a vacancy, and the royal trio — Britain’s Prince William, his wife Kate and brother Harry — are on a lookout for a Senior Communications Officer who will “manage the daily news flow to…traditional, digital and social media.” To reach out to people so as to select the perfect one for the position, they even posted a job listing on LinkedIn.

“We require a Senior Communications Officer to support the work of TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and HRH Prince Henry of Wales, with a particular focus on the activity of their Royal Foundation. This role will work both reactively and proactively to manage the daily news flow to the media, ensuring items are accurately and positively reported and received by audiences via traditional, digital and social media,” the post read.

Take a look at the original post on LinkedIn here.

Wondering what is the criteria? “An extensive experience within a marketing, media or PR office, with a relevant degree (or equivalent qualification) and, ideally, have experience of working within the charity sector,” is what they’re looking for, and also “the ability to make decisions, using integrity and judgment whilst exercising caution, is also an essential requisite for the job, as is the ability to handle sensitive information with tact and discretion at all times.”

After it was officially posted on the social media networking site, the job listing has been viewed almost 30,000 times, at the time of writing.

So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead, and apply for the post!

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd