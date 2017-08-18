Can a cat and macaque be friends? These 5 adorable pictures capture an unlikely bond

An unbreakable bond! (Source: Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand/Facebook) An unbreakable bond! (Source: Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand/Facebook)

Friendship can be found in the most unexpected places. One such strange companionship struck when a stray cat named Alan became best friends with Jo Jo, a rescued long-tailed macaque at the Wildlife Friends Foundation in Thailand (WFFT). Their intimacy came as a bolt from the blue to many. The foundation took to Facebook to share some adorable pictures of the two as they cuddle together. Ever since they shared the post, it has garnered quite a lot of surprised reactions on social media.

Titled ‘An Unexpected Bond….a Macaque Befriends a Cat’, the album narrates the tale of their friendship. “Jo Jo the rescued long-tailed macaque here at the Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand Rescue Centre has found himself a new best friend, in the form of Alan the stray domestic cat. Little Alan appeared in the newlands area a few weeks ago and has taken up residence in the macaque field, he shares food with the macaques. Although, this is not an ideal situation and something we do not encourage, Alan is unharmed and Jo Jo seems to love him, so we have decided to leave them together,” the introduction reads.

Grooming lessons?

Hug me tight!

Scratching away the troubles!

Staring wide and awake!

While cats are thought to be not-so-friendly, this rare friendship proves that the assumption is wrong. The two look like they don’t need anyone else when they’re together! Not just friendship, we feel that these images give too much of #couplegoals too! What do you think? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

