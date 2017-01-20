Trending News

Who is Devita Saraf? Why is she trending on Twitter? Here’s what you need to know

Devita Saraf's trending on social media, but not everyone is happy with her

By: Trends Desk | Updated: January 20, 2017 10:18 pm
Devita Saraf (Source: Twitter) Devita Saraf (Source: Twitter)

Devita Saraf, the CEO and Founder of Vu Televisions, is trending on Twitter thanks to an advertisement she has given in some national dailies.  In the advertisement. the “Businesswoman, Techie, Fashionista”, who Twitter’s bio also calls her “India’s Model CEO (Forbes) & Youngest on Fortune Top 50 Most Powerful” is seen posing with president-elect Donald Trump who, according to her, once called the Ivanka Trump of India.

Saraf congratulates Trump on his impending inauguration as the next President of the United States. She even tweeted about the same. “Congratulations @realDonaldTrump , I’m inspired by your self-belief & commitment to leadership. Thank you for calling me “India’s Ivanka”, she wrote.

It probably caught attention because Trump, in India, might not have many fans given the various statements he made publicly and the controversial presidential campaign. However, there’s no denying the fact that the president-to-be has many supporters including singer Mika who’s in the US at the moment to support Trump. Saraf is one among his supporters.

Also read| Donald Trump inauguration live updates

The young and ambitious entrepreneur is the owner of VU Televisions and often appears herself in the ad campaigns of her company. “Whether I am at a photoshoot modelling for our campaigns or elbow-deep in gadgets making a new product – each one is me and reflects my talent. And it’s a sweet, sweet success because I have achieved something without changing who I am,” she told YourStory.

However, she drew a lot of flak on Twitter for advertising his support for Trump. Sample these.

But Saraf had a response for all the people who trolled her and took to Twitter to share the same. “Never underestimate us Indian women. Remember, you’ll get tired of knocking us down long before we get tired of getting back up!” she wrote.

And her response has got people applauding.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Budget 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 20: Latest News