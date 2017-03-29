White House spokesperson Sean Spicer talked about ‘Russian salad dressing’, but all Twitterati saw was spinach stuck in his teeth

It seems, what apparently looks like a piece of lettuce was stuck at his lower teeth, and a lot of people, including Jim Carrey, became evidently disturbed. (Source: Jim Carrey/Twitter) It seems, what apparently looks like a piece of lettuce was stuck at his lower teeth, and a lot of people, including Jim Carrey, became evidently disturbed. (Source: Jim Carrey/Twitter)

In case you haven’t been following the world affairs of late, then you must know now that the President of United States of America had repealed Obamacare and within days of joining office on January 20 this year, had alleged wiretapping of White House. The White House Press Secretary addressed the media pertaining to these issues recently and interestingly, it seems not a lot of people were able to focus on his explanations. It seems, what apparently looks like a piece of lettuce was stuck in his lower teeth, and a lot of people, including Jim Carrey, became evidently disturbed.

Check out some of their Twitter reactions here.

The rotting food in @PressSec Sean Spicer’s teeth is distracting and makes it hard to absorb today’s WH misinformation. ;^P pic.twitter.com/oPaA0ziGKN — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 27, 2017

Sean Spicer’s teeth are a sanctuary city for spinach. #PressBriefing pic.twitter.com/JgPelp2Qxx — Jose Antonio Ojeda (@ojedasbodega) March 27, 2017

@JimCarrey @PressSec LOL! Such bad manners to forego brushing when public speaking, someone alert the Queen. Just not this Queen: pic.twitter.com/Eo3oRYeo2r — GioLovesYou (@GioLovesYou) March 28, 2017

“You don’t need to chew all that gum,” they said. “A little parsley will freshen your breath,” they said…#PressBriefing #SpicerTeeth pic.twitter.com/T4lWATbNIa — T.R. Morley (@TheRealMorley) March 27, 2017

Spicey the Sailor Man: “I lie to the finish, while I eats me spinach!” #PressBriefing #SpicerTeeth pic.twitter.com/uX1lbfcIsj — T.R. Morley (@TheRealMorley) March 27, 2017

April Ryan should’ve told Sean Spicer the only thing missing from the rotten spinach stuck in his teeth was a side of Russian Dressing.🖕🏽 pic.twitter.com/b17fIbkqo3 — Truth Hurts (@Dre_DuNbar) March 28, 2017

Together, LETTuce lament Sean Spicer’s SPINach of talk and teeth at today’s press briefing ?? pic.twitter.com/uJaXl8yWfk — Carrie Carter (@Carrie4Justice) March 27, 2017

According to a Huffington Post report, Spicer even commented on Trump’s Russian connection by making a Russian salad dressing joke, that the Internet took in its stride and used as fuel to the ‘Spinach on Sean’s teeth’ fodder. “Somehow if the president puts Russian dressing on his salad, there’s a connection to Russia,” he had reportedly said.

