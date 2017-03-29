Trending News

White House spokesperson Sean Spicer talked about ‘Russian salad dressing’, but all Twitterati saw was spinach stuck in his teeth

Spicey the Sailor Man: "I lie to the finish, while I eats me spinach!"

In case you haven’t been following the world affairs of late, then you must know now that the President of United States of America had repealed Obamacare and within days of joining office on January 20 this year, had alleged wiretapping of White House. The White House Press Secretary addressed the media pertaining to these issues recently and interestingly, it seems not a lot of people were able to focus on his explanations. It seems, what apparently looks like a piece of lettuce was stuck in his lower teeth, and a lot of people, including Jim Carrey, became evidently disturbed.

Check out some of their Twitter reactions here.

According to a Huffington Post report, Spicer even commented on Trump’s Russian connection by making a Russian salad dressing joke, that the Internet took in its stride and used as fuel to the ‘Spinach on Sean’s teeth’ fodder. “Somehow if the president puts Russian dressing on his salad, there’s a connection to Russia,” he had reportedly said.

