White House press secretary Sean Spicer gets massively trolled because he apparently tweeted his password

A curious case of Sean Spicer’s tweets! The White House press secretary tweeted something on January 25 and January 26 which people believe are his passwords. Two consecutive days, he tweeted a combination of alphabets and numbers which he immediately deleted but Twitterati being themselves took screenshots before he could delete. Hackers obviously took note of what the tweet was and said that these could indeed be his passwords.

Many on the Internet raised concern for cyber security due to Spicer’s negligence because the incident happened not once but twice. However, some had an explanation for this absurd tweet and said that Spicer might be using Cloudhopper, a SMS-to-tweet service, suggesting that he might be sending this text to someone from his phone which appeared on Twitter by mistake. Some joked that it’s not even a week in the White House and President Donald Trump’s administration couldn’t keep themselves from committing “stupid mistakes”.

Spicer was massively trolled on the Internet for the same. “Everyone’s talking about how Sean Spicer tweeted his password but no one is talking about how Sean Spicer has a shitty password,” wrote a user. “Sean Spicer has only made 16 tweets since becoming @PressSec. An eighth of them have been the account’s password. Hopeless. Scary,” wrote another.

Check out some of the hilarious reactions here.

#FLASH – Trumps White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, tweets out password, not once, but twice in 2 days. Just amazing. pic.twitter.com/dwZFKx4RqB — JΞSTΞR ✪ ΔCTUAL³³º¹ (@th3j35t3r) January 26, 2017

Ah screw it, Password. Period — Sean Spicer Facts (@SeanSpicerFacts) January 26, 2017

Sean Spicer has only made 16 tweets since becoming @PressSec. An eighth of them have been the account’s password. Hopeless. Scary. — Jac (@lapetitepie) January 26, 2017

Well, at least Sean Spicer wasn’t using ‘p@ssw0rd’ like John Podesta :/ — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) January 26, 2017

Not that crazy theories from my sister: Sean Spicer is either being hacked or mistakenly typing his password into tweets. pic.twitter.com/yULrRbeXOl — Theodore Leo (@tedleo) January 26, 2017

Someone send Sean Spicer a phishing email fast. — Joe Bua (@JoeWatchesTV) January 26, 2017

Sean Spicer’s having quite a week. pic.twitter.com/vSKEdKKsm4 — Erin Brr, sir (@erinscafe) January 26, 2017

Cloudhopper is the SMS-to-tweet service, so this was Spicer replying to a text. http://t.co/73VY5Y8Y9A — Jason Inofuentes (@tnofuentes) January 26, 2017

Thanks to Sean Spicer we know now that the White House is giving out 8 digit passwords, containing only numbers and letters. — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) January 26, 2017

Though, it must noted that he hasn’t clarified on the tweet so far.

