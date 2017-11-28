Top Stories

Twitterati get ‘creeping anxiety’ looking at the White House decked up for Christmas

The pictures of the White House, getting decked up for Christmas should have spread some holiday cheer, but have ended up scaring people on social media. The sombre feel to the decorations is apparently giving "creeps" to people and they are not mincing words in saying the same.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: November 28, 2017 4:20 pm
white house, white house decorations for christmas, white house during christmas, donald trump christmas celebrations, christmas celebrations at white house, melania trump white house, indian express, indian express news People on Twitter are mincing no words in revealing their dread on seeing the way the White House is decking up for Christmas. (Source: Stephanie Grisham/Twitter)
Related News

It is that time of the year again when lights will adorn the walls, the aroma of cakes will fill the air around us and gifts will be wrapped. The holiday season is upon us and so is the festival of Christmas. And while we still have time to stock up on candles and decorations, preparations at the White House has started with all gusto. Recently a picture of the same was shared by Stephanie Grisham, the Press Secretary and Deputy Communications Director of Melania Trump. “The holidays are upon us!! Right now: flotus is seeing to every last detail here at the @WhiteHouse,” she wrote.

The pictures, that should have spread some holiday cheer, have ended up scaring people on social media. The sombre feel to the decorations is apparently giving “creeps” to people and they are not mincing words in saying the same. One user commented, “Are Christmas decorations supposed to give you creeping anxiety and a feeling of lingering dread?” Others tried to deduce the theme of this year from the look of the decoratins and came up with hilarious suggestions.“The Nightmare Before Christmas”’ and “A Blair Witch Christmas” were some of the options. Some are even comparing it to the haunted Overlook Hotel from the film The Shining.

This is the how the White House is being decorated this year.

And this is how people viewed it.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 28: Latest News