Twitterati get ‘creeping anxiety’ looking at the White House decked up for Christmas

People on Twitter are mincing no words in revealing their dread on seeing the way the White House is decking up for Christmas.

It is that time of the year again when lights will adorn the walls, the aroma of cakes will fill the air around us and gifts will be wrapped. The holiday season is upon us and so is the festival of Christmas. And while we still have time to stock up on candles and decorations, preparations at the White House has started with all gusto. Recently a picture of the same was shared by Stephanie Grisham, the Press Secretary and Deputy Communications Director of Melania Trump. “The holidays are upon us!! Right now: flotus is seeing to every last detail here at the @WhiteHouse,” she wrote.

The pictures, that should have spread some holiday cheer, have ended up scaring people on social media. The sombre feel to the decorations is apparently giving “creeps” to people and they are not mincing words in saying the same. One user commented, “Are Christmas decorations supposed to give you creeping anxiety and a feeling of lingering dread?” Others tried to deduce the theme of this year from the look of the decoratins and came up with hilarious suggestions.“The Nightmare Before Christmas”’ and “A Blair Witch Christmas” were some of the options. Some are even comparing it to the haunted Overlook Hotel from the film The Shining.

This is the how the White House is being decorated this year.

The holidays are upon us!! Right now: flotus is seeing to every last detail here at the @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/TglHYDVUx1 — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) November 27, 2017

And this is how people viewed it.

Are Christmas decorations supposed to give you creeping anxiety and a feeling of lingering dread? — amanda hugandkiss (@wendybyrdm) November 27, 2017

May as well. This whole administration gives me creeping anxiety and a feeling of lingering dread. — Stella (@stlajn1) November 27, 2017

This year’s theme: “The Nightmare Before Christmas” pic.twitter.com/Z4SNreHBwO — joel tyler (@joeltyler_) November 27, 2017

The image of the hallway, especially the shadow on ceiling,made me think of the Forest of Thorns & the evil queen from Sleeping Beauty. — Sophie Scholl (@maggiegosia) November 28, 2017

So did I. Over & over & I still can’t quite believe it. Wonder who the designer is and who told them this looked like ☆CHRISTMAS☆? It’s horrible. — RepudiateGOP (@Quartziron) November 28, 2017

This year’s theme: A Blair Witch Christmas — Eight is a lot of legs, David (@muttsandersbro) November 27, 2017

Come and play with us, Barron Forever And ever And ever pic.twitter.com/G2ld524ZKU — Yung $uicidal Tho✟s (@ZANTrav) November 27, 2017

