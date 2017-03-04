White boy asks for same haircut as black boy to confuse school teacher

Jax (L) and Reddy! (Source: Lydia Stith Rosebush/Facebook) Jax (L) and Reddy! (Source: Lydia Stith Rosebush/Facebook)

With nations turning against each other and going to war for their differences – in terms of race, caste, creed and colour – sometimes the world seems too bleak. And then suddenly, we come across instances which reminds us that there’s still a lot of compassion left in this world. The story of these two five-year-old boys is a great lesson in humanity and racial harmony.

Recently, an amusing incident took place between Jax, a white boy and Reddy, a black boy in Kentucky.

Jax’s mother shared the story on Facebook on how his son wanted to get the same haircut as his friend Reddy, “This morning Jax and I were discussing his wild hair. I told him that he needed a haircut this weekend. He said that he wanted his head shaved really short so he could look like his friend Reddy. He said he couldn’t wait to go to school on Monday with his hair like Reddy’s so that his teacher wouldn’t be able to tell them apart. He thought it would be so hilarious to confuse his teacher with the same haircut,” Lydia Stith Rosebush wrote in a post.

“Here’s a picture of Jax and Reddy from their Christmas program. I’m sure you all see the resemblance,” she added along with a picture of the two boys smiling and posing together. Adding more power to the message that she wanted to send out, she wrote: “If this isn’t proof that hate and prejudice is something that is taught I don’t know what is. The only difference Jax sees in the two of them is their hair.”

The post shared on February 24 at 8:36 pm already has more than 190,000 likes. Here are a few comments on the post:

If these little boys can learn not to discriminate on the basis of colour, why can’t we?

