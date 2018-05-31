“Where are you from” memes are the latest fad on social media

A new set of “Where are you from” memes are all over social media and each one is funnier than the other. (Source: File Photo) A new set of “Where are you from” memes are all over social media and each one is funnier than the other. (Source: File Photo)

If you have grown up in a small town, then you must be aware of how difficult it is to explain to people just where you are from. The simple question, “Where are you from?” can prove to be quite annoying as it would entail you getting into detailed explanations and discussions about the locality and the alleys. Well, people on social media understand how difficult this can be and hence, have come up with a rather ingenious solution. In case you are guessing how they are doing it, well through memes how else! Yes, a new set of “Where are you from” memes are all over social media and each one is funnier than the other with a bit of geography and sarcasm sprinkled on it.

In case you are curious how it unfolds, well here are some examples. For instance if someone is from Egypt and the other person asks, “Where in Egypt,” then this is how it wil go.

Where are you from?”/“Egypt” /“Where in Egypt” / “Cairo” / “What’s that near?”/ “Giza” / “Huh??????”/ “The pyramids. I live in the pyramids. I eat sand for breakfast and ride a camel to school, King Tut is my father.”

“Where are you from?” “NY”/ “Where in NY?”/ “Massapequa, Long Island”/ “What’s it near???”/ “Jones Beach….Fire Island”/ “Huhh?”/ “Manhattan, I’m from NYC baby. My father is Billy Joel, we live under the red steps in Time Square and I have a subway rat as a pet,” wrote another. Do you get the drift now?

Here are some of the tweets.

“Where are you from?” “NY” “Where in NY?” “Massapequa, Long Island” “What’s it near???” “Jones Beach….Fire Island” “Huhh?” “Manhattan, I’m from NYC baby. My father is Billy Joel, we live under the red steps in Time Square and I have a subway rat as a pet.” http://t.co/mczT3oshKd — Alanna Levine (@24Levine) May 27, 2018

“Where are you from?” “MA” “Where in MA?” “New Bedford” “Whats it near?” “Dartmouth, Fall River” “Huhh?” “Boston, I’m from Boston. My father is Mark Wahlberg, we live in Harvard Square and go to Dunkin for every meal” http://t.co/2LcRHZYb3X — My Pockets Stay Fat Like Terrio (@CL_Smoooth) May 27, 2018

“Where are you from?” “MA” “Where in MA?” “Springfield area” “What’s it near???” “The basketball hall of fame… Westfield state….Six Flags” “Huhh?” “Boston, I’m from Boston. My dad is David Ortiz, we live in TD Garden and Dunkin runs through my veins.” http://t.co/kfJOhHF0ea — Nan Bread (@ndarkwa14) May 27, 2018

“where are you from” “FL” “oh, where in FL” “Tampa” “what’s it by” “Brandon, St. Pete, Lutz” “where” “Orlando. I live at Disney in the master bedroom of Cinderella’s castle. Mickey Mouse is my uncle. I own 7 pet alligators and my brother took down irma with his bare hands” http://t.co/bSUldDfyOj — mia (@torresmiaaa) May 29, 2018

“Where are you from?” “Indiana” “Where in Indiana?” “Noblesville” “What’s it by?” “Carmel, Fishers, Westfield…” “Huh?” “Indianapolis. I’m from Indy. Basketball is my passion. My father is racecar. Go Colts.” http://t.co/xrMDbAZvWc — Alice Lawson (@addadane) May 28, 2018

So, how will you explain where are you from? Tell us in the comments’ below.

