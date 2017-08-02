When the Daily Telegraph accidentally ‘killed’ Prince Philip

Fake news alert! (Source: Google Screenshot) Fake news alert! (Source: Google Screenshot)

Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, is known for his off-colour comments and rather dry British humour, so it’s quite possible the Duke of Edinburgh would be laughing at this gaffe by the Daily Telegraph, which erroneously killed him off. Now, we all know that many media houses have basic obituaries and death announcements of certain ‘elderly’ public figures and celebrities ready to be published at a moment’s notice, but unfortunately someone over at the Daily Telegraph desk mistakenly published the pre-written copy on Prince Philip’s death.

Under the headline “HOLD HOLD HOLD Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, dies ages XX”, the newspaper published the dummy story on Wednesday morning. The piece read, “The Duke of Edinburgh, the longest-serving consort to a monarch in British history, has died at the age of XX, Buckingham Palace has announced.

“Prince Philip, whom the Queen described as her “strength and stay” during her record-breaking reign, passed away XXXXXXX

“He will be given a royal ceremonial funeral in line with his wishes, which is expected to take place in seven days’ time.” The piece went on to say that the funeral will be a low-key service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Realising the error, the newspaper said it “sincerely apologises” for the mistake and that the article was immediately rectified. Though, that was not before screenshots of the article had already been widely shared on social media, and the piece even made it to one of the top results on Prince Philip on Google search.

Did someone just screw up at the @Telegraph and post a random template article about Prince Philip being dead?…#PrincePhilip pic.twitter.com/gsWNMNvm2P — Malcolm Higgins (@MHiggins95) August 2, 2017

Telegraph deleted the dead Prince Philip story but takes longer to flush out of google news pic.twitter.com/YDv03ZN0jd — rob manuel (@robmanuel) August 2, 2017

Whoops! Prince Philip will be having a word with the Telegraph about this (maybe). pic.twitter.com/lfnjV42LkE — Alan?? (@sunnybhoy) August 2, 2017

The article coincides with Philip’s final solo appearance at an official event, ending a royal career marked by occasional gaffes that landed him in hot water. Reportedly, he has made 22,219 solo engagements since 1952. Philip has been by the queen’s side throughout her 65 years on the throne and she has described him as “my strength and stay”.

Philip joins a rather long and equally illustrious list of dignitaries who have lived to read their own obituaries. This includes fellow countryman David Cameron, as well as Fidel Castro, Hillary Clinton, Arthur C Clarke, Sean Connery, Steve Jobs, among many others.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd