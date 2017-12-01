With #WhatsAppdown, people flooded to Twitter with jokes on the outage

Not only was every millenial in this together, they were quick to get the hashtag #WhatsAppdown trending as well, with jokes and enquiries, mostly jokes.(Source: File Photo) Not only was every millenial in this together, they were quick to get the hashtag #WhatsAppdown trending as well, with jokes and enquiries, mostly jokes.(Source: File Photo)

Gone are the good ol’ days when people sat with each other, chatted up about their lives, politics and cinema over warm cups of chai, before heading back to their places of work or homes. With Internet at our fingertips, the conversations happen throughout the day and more prominently on WhatsApp, which is followed by Twitter and Facebook. So when the instant-messaging app went down late November 31, the immediate reaction of people was to take to the other active social media sites like Facebook and Twitter to inquire if it was just them or if WhatsApp had gone down for everyone. Turns out, not only was every millenial in this together, they were quick to get the hashtag #WhatsAppdown trending as well, with jokes and inquiries, mostly jokes.

Our favourites of all the funny jibes doing the rounds of the Internet ever since WhatsApp went down are: “The inevitable moment when whatsapp is back again and I still will have no new messages,” “2min silence for all who restarted their phone,” “When you are in the middle of a conversation with your crush and WhatsApp suddenly stops working,” among others.

Check out the other equally hilarious ones here.

when you see posts about whatsapp being down but you didn’t notice because no one messages you anyway #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/RCQpexSQ6c — Shawn Kinsley (@kinsley31) November 30, 2017

When Whatsapp is down so you have to laugh at the funny messages you’re sending by yourself until those ticks pop up #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/kO7DsWbR9p — Ciara• (@ciara_colvin) November 30, 2017

When you’re in the middle of an important discussion but whatsapp is down #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/qLTEXm1mcx — Suprama (@LadyLabyrinth) November 30, 2017

I mean, literally everyone!! ?? #whatsappdown RT if you are on Twitter because WhatsApp is down!?? pic.twitter.com/ogicPzhJB1 — Kiran Kumnoor (@kirankumnoor12) November 30, 2017

2 min Silence for those people who uninstall Whatsapp and trying to install Telegram#WhatsappDown pic.twitter.com/9pgJpMLjS5 — Harshavardhan Reddy (@Hvnreddy_Harsha) November 30, 2017

The inevitable moment when whatsapp is back again and I still will have no new messages.#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/NhvYcaMkPh — Mary (@mkasmith_) November 30, 2017

Everyone runninh from whatsapp to twitter to check if its down #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/yk2k9GDYLG — YoncéQueen👑💕 (@sisdonteven) November 30, 2017

WHEN YOU ARE IN THE MIDDLE OF A CONVERSATION WITH YOUR CRUSH AND WHATSAPP SUDDENLY STOPS WORKING #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/yyI7zYTPv5 — #AWW (@Shaneen2018) November 30, 2017

me texting people on whatsapp before I came on here realized it was down #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/bNr6p7VPmz — – (@wadinggg) November 30, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd