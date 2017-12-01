Top Stories

With #WhatsAppdown, people flooded to Twitter with jokes on the outage

When WhatsApp went down late November 31, the immediate reaction of people was to take to the other active social media sites like Facebook and Twitter to inquire if it was just them or if it was down for everyone.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 1, 2017 11:15 am
whatsapp down, whatsapp down jokes, whatsapp down twitter, whatsapp down internet, whatsapp down twitter reactions, whatsapp down funny twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Not only was every millenial in this together, they were quick to get the hashtag #WhatsAppdown trending as well, with jokes and enquiries, mostly jokes.(Source: File Photo)
Gone are the good ol’ days when people sat with each other, chatted up about their lives, politics and cinema over warm cups of chai, before heading back to their places of work or homes. With Internet at our fingertips, the conversations happen throughout the day and more prominently on WhatsApp, which is followed by Twitter and Facebook. So when the instant-messaging app went down late November 31, the immediate reaction of people was to take to the other active social media sites like Facebook and Twitter to inquire if it was just them or if WhatsApp had gone down for everyone. Turns out, not only was every millenial in this together, they were quick to get the hashtag #WhatsAppdown trending as well, with jokes and inquiries, mostly jokes.

Our favourites of all the funny jibes doing the rounds of the Internet ever since WhatsApp went down are: “The inevitable moment when whatsapp is back again and I still will have no new messages,” “2min silence for all who restarted their phone,” “When you are in the middle of a conversation with your crush and WhatsApp suddenly stops working,” among others.

Check out the other equally hilarious ones here.

