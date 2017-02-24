WhatsApp updates its status feature like Snapchat; Twitterati go nuts figuring out WHY!

WhatsApp has been enjoying massive popularity ever since it was launched. With 1.2 billion monthly users, the application’s journey so far has been no less than a dream run. Users from all over the world anxiously wait for updates from their favourite application and started using them with all gusto the minute they are released. This time, however, the release of its latest feature in the form of WhatsApp status – one that allows users to upload photos and videos for their contacts to see in place of that simple text-based status message – seems to have not able to stir same reaction among its users.

The fact that WhatsApp’s latest status feature has been completely modelled along the lines of Snapchat’s stories hasn’t gone down well with its otherwise loyal and happy users. Also, many have been quick to point out that the exact same feature was also added on Instagram by its parent company, Facebook, a while back. When it comes to WhatsApp, the expectations of its users are always high, and this time around, it seems like the application has failed to live up to them.

People have taken to social media to vent out their disappointment and things are looking far from getting over. While no one can be dismissive about the cold responses WhatsApp is garnering for its recent update, drawing a conclusion, and saying that this would strike a huge blow to the brand’s goodwill wouldn’t be too wise keeping in mind the humonguous loyal base it has.

Sample these.

Dear Whatsnap, I need my WhatsApp status back! Copying snapchat is making you worse. #WhatsappStories #WhatsAppnewupdate — Shubhra Sharma (@shubhra95) February 24, 2017

Mark Zuckerberg wanted to buy snapchat, they said no. Now he wants to destroy it

😂😂😂😂#WhatsAppStories

😂😂😂😂 — Fidele Bile (@Fidy95) February 21, 2017

How i’d love to kick the one who came up with this WhatsApp upgrade #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/9FGiGVbPi8 — Ms.OwandaLucy (@lucy_owanda) February 24, 2017

WhatsApp – can I copy your homework?” Snapchat – yeah just change it up a bit so it doesn’t look obvious you copied#WhatsApp – Okay — SAGARIKA (@Swaggericca) February 24, 2017

#MyTakeOnNewWhatsapp what will happen to those who broke up and continued to talk through whatsapp status? What will they use now pic.twitter.com/4wqGt53Mki — ThatGuyOman👻 (@omanjames8) February 24, 2017

Don’t update to the new Whatsapp Issa trap😒 #mytakeonnewwhatsapp pic.twitter.com/h5PM9Zf8Vy — Ndumiso Mbatha (@_NDuE_) February 24, 2017

Nobody can see your WhatsApp story if you share it with yourself pic.twitter.com/TBcBMGFALn — Tsk Tsk (@ThatLocalGuy) February 24, 2017

How am I supposed to stalk people now. How will I know what is happening in their lives 😒 #WhatsappUpdate — Name cannot be blank (@Esmeralda_queen) February 24, 2017

Trying to find your whatsapp contacts but then you realise you don’t have any 😢 pic.twitter.com/9XomzRozit — Faseegh (@PermySenti) February 24, 2017

