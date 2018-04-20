This lowdown on ‘what NOT to say/do around a new mother and baby’ is HILARIOUS and to the point

From how a mother feeds the child, what she calls the baby, the skin tone of the child, is none of anybody’s business to how it is important to keep in mind that post-partum depression is a serious condition, this Facebook post makes pertinent points. (Source: Thinkstock Images) From how a mother feeds the child, what she calls the baby, the skin tone of the child, is none of anybody’s business to how it is important to keep in mind that post-partum depression is a serious condition, this Facebook post makes pertinent points. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

A mother and her newborn baby needs a little extra care than others in the house, no doubt, but ever wondered how much interference is too much? In a country like India, where ‘thoda adjust karo‘ is nothing less than a tagline and where the entire clan ranging from the youngest to the oldest in the family head out to the airport to bid farewell to one person, personal space is mostly a Utopian concept. And if you are a mother nursing a little baby, unsolicited advice and help comes uncalled. Which is why, the Facebook post of Nazreen Fazal, a writer, is a must read — not just for the self-appointed harbingers of wisdom to new mothers but also for the parents themselves as well. From how a mother feeds the child, what she calls the baby, the skin tone of the child, is none of anybody’s business to how it is important to keep in mind that post-partum depression is a serious condition, Fazal, who hails from Kozhikode in Kerala and living with her husband in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, makes a pertinent point.

Read her Facebook post, here.

“This transition into motherhood is exciting and nerve wracking all at once. It changes you in many ways. It makes you uber emotional- laughing one moment and trying not to tear up the next because le husband bought the wrong flavor of ice cream (true story).

What hasn’t changed though is my intolerance for unsolicited, out dated, crappy advice. Especially those given to new moms by people who think they have been appointed by God to (mis)guide other parents with superstitions, myths, and a huge unhealthy dose of misogyny.

Well, I am not having any of it. I would love to have visitors come see my baby and me inshaAllah. But along with their shoes I want them to leave all unsolicited advice at the door. To make it easier, I made a list and asked my friends who are in the same boat to contribute too. So here’s a list of things you DON’T want to say/do to a new mom and baby:

1. Let’s start from the beginning because it’s always a good place to start. I know it’s exciting that a new baby has arrived, but it isn’t necessary to go see the said baby immediately after the baby comes out of the mother. The parents have just had a life changing moment. Give them some time to take it all in, don’t visit them on day 1 at the hospital.

2. Don’t put down mothers for their mode of delivery- natural or c-section. With intervention or without, a healthy baby and mother is what we want. She doesn’t become less of a mother in either case so don’t try to make her feel that way with any implied words/expresssions/tone.

3. Let the mom breastfeed/formula feed in peace. Don’t judge her. Don’t shame her. Don’t tell her that her milk isn’t enough for her child. She know what’s good for her child.

4. Unless you are her gynecologist or pediatrician stay away from giving any “health advices” for her or her baby.

5. Don’t comment on the gender of the child and offer consolations if it’s a girl. I literally give 0 s#!ts about whether it’s a boy or girl as long as my baby is healthy and happy.

6. Don’t comment on the skin tone of the child. My baby is not a painting that needs critical comments on tone and texture.

7. Don’t compare babies and say oh this one is fatter/skinnier/darker/fairer. It’s not a baby beauty pageant. And you aren’t the judge.

8. Zip it if you are planning to give unsolicited advice on how to make my child fairer/fatter/skinnier/more muscular/run like usain bolt/walk on water. I don’t want that advice.

9. DO NOT OFFER MY CHILD ANYTHING TO EAT OR APPLY ANYTHING ON MY CHILD WITHOUT ASKING ME OR MY HUSBAND.

10. Don’t ask me to polka dot my child’s face with kaajal. If you are so keen, invest in a Barbie doll and spot her face away when you feel the urge.

11. Don’t arch their brows with kaajal and give them eyebrows that look like they can launch anything into space. Babies are cute as they are, don’t line, dot or arch their faces just because it’s tradition.

12. I know it’s tempting to cuddle and kiss babies, but they are fragile. Don’t kiss them on their mouths. Don’t kiss them at all if you are sick or have been sick recently.

13. Don’t comment on the mother’s weight. She has literally pushed new life out of her body. You should be giving her an award, NOT body shaming her.

14. Don’t think that there’s only one way of parenting and that’s the “old school style”. Everything evolves, including parenting styles, according to the time and place we live in. Don’t scoff at something just because you don’t understand it.

15. Fathers aren’t just meant to contribute in the conception of the child and step back. They are supposed to take over half the parenting responsibilities too. So don’t tch tch at fathers who are stepping upto their role and parenting instead of just coming into the picture when it is time to pay the school fees.

16. We literally couldn’t care less about how children were raised in your “Zamaana“ (which by the way was just a few decades ago, not during the Roman Empire). Society changes and with it ideas do too, get on with the times.

17. Okay I didn’t know this was a thing but apparently in some cultures people ask new moms to mold their newborns head with saucers, donut pillows, and other spherical objects. WHAT THE HELL. it’s a baby, not play-doh. Don’t ask people to do this to children for f’s sake.

18. Unless you are asked for it, don’t try to get people to name their child according to your wishes. Did you push the child out of your womb? No. Then stay in your lane.

19. DO NOT ASK HER WHEN SHE IS HAVING HER NEXT CHILD. Her stitches have probably not even healed fully as you are asking her this. Also, you have ZERO business discussing family planning with her. If you are so concerned about her child not having any siblings immediately after being born, feel free to get pregnant, give birth, and then gift your child to her so that her baby has company.

20. Don’t ask me to massage my new born with oil like he/she is about to go wrestle. They are babies! Don’t massage them and go “ab jaake hoga dangal.”

21. Just because your grandmother’s neighbor’s nephew’s barber’s mother in law used a certain concoction of spices and herbs to heal a baby of reflux/gas/dark skin (as you consider it to be an affliction) it doesn’t mean you should suggest that recipe to each and every new mother you encounter.

22. Don’t comment on whether a mother is staying home or returning to work after having a child. Are you losing blood if she chooses either option? No? I didn’t think so too. So shush.

23. Whether she wants to stay 40 days in doors after birth or she wants to go out for a walk every once in a while is up to her. Don’t chastise her because LITERALLY NO ONE ASKED YOUR OPINION.

24. Understand more about post Partum depression. It’s not a made up thing. DO NOT tell new mothers “everyone has gone through this, stop making a fuss” and belittle her struggle. If you can’t support her at least don’t mock her pain.

25. A new mother is in a highly vulnerable state- physically, emotionally, hormonally. This is a life changing phase for her. Support her, uplift her, encourage her. Don’t make her feel insecure. Don’t convince her that she doesn’t know what is best for her child. Don’t burden her with dated customs and traditions that make life difficult for her. Don’t guilt trip her. Just let her enjoy motherhood. It’s as simple as that.”

