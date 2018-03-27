Presents Latest News

What is World Theatre Day 2018: Here is how Twitterati are celebrating the day

World Theatre Day: Initiated in 1961 by the International Theatre Institute, the day is annually celebrated by the ITI centres and the international theatre community. On this day several national and international theatre events are organised.

world theatre day, what is world theatre day, world theatre day quotes, why celebrate world theatre day, world theatre day tweets, indian express, indian express news World Theatre Day was initiated in 1961 by the International Theatre Institute (ITI). (Source: File Photo)

“All the world’s a stage,
And all the men and women merely players;
They have their exits and their entrances,
And one man in his time plays many parts.”

These lines by William Shakespeare from his play As You Like It remains relevant even till this date. The world not only resembles a stage, the stage often becomes a microcosm of the world, at large. The importance of plays and theatres cannot be denied. Often times, the plight, sorrow, helplessness exhibited by the actors on stage closely mirrors our life. In order to emphasise its importance, every year on March 27, World Theatre Day is celebrated. Initiated in 1961 by the International Theatre Institute (ITI), the day is annually celebrated by ITI Centres and the international theatre community. On this day, several national and international theatre events are organised. Upon being invited by ITI, a celebrated figure of world share their reflections on the theme of Theatre and a Culture of Peace and circulate World Theatre Day message, which, is considered one of the most important events of commemoration.  The first World Theatre Day Message was written by Jean Cocteau in 1962.  Playwright Nina Lee Aquino will deliver the message this year.

Watch video.

On this day, people on social media are not only extending their wishes and gratitude to the artistes, but many are also sharing pictures of their favourite theatre groups. While one wrote, “#WorldTheatreDay theater was created to tell the truth about life,” another wrote, “A stage play ought to be the point of intersection between the visible and invisible world.”

Here are some of the tweets.

Some even shared pictures of their own theatre groups.

How are you celebrating World Theatre Day? Tell us in the comments below.

